 BMC officer booked for demanding ₹2 crore bribe, two arrested for taking ₹75L on his behalf | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BMC officer booked for demanding 2 crore bribe, two arrested for taking 75L on his behalf

ByVinay Dalvi
Aug 08, 2024 07:20 AM IST

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau also arrested two individuals for accepting ₹75 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe amount on behalf of Mandar Tari. The civic official was allegedly demanding a bribe for not demolishing illegal structures in a building

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) K-East ward for allegedly demanding a bribe of 2 crore to not take action against illegal constructions in a building in JB Nagar, Andheri East. The ACB also arrested two individuals for accepting 75 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe amount on behalf of the civic official.

According to the police, the complainant owns a ground-plus-two-storey building in Shahid Bhagat Singh Colony in JB Nagar, in which the second floor and a shed on the terrace are allegedly illegal, and two flats have been illegally altered. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
According to the police, the complainant owns a ground-plus-two-storey building in Shahid Bhagat Singh Colony in JB Nagar, in which the second floor and a shed on the terrace are allegedly illegal, and two flats have been illegally altered. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

According to the police, the complainant owns a ground-plus-two-storey building in Shahid Bhagat Singh Colony in JB Nagar, in which the second floor and a shed on the terrace are allegedly illegal, and two flats have been illegally altered. “To not take any demolition action against the said floors and the flats, the BMC’s designated officer, Mandar Tari, demanded 2 crore as a bribe,” said an ACB officer.

On July 31, the complainant gave a written application to the ACB, which was verified on August 6. After demanding the bribe, the accused allegedly asked for the first instalment, which was fixed at 75 lakh. “The complainant was asked to bring the money, and it was supposed to be collected by two people: Mohammad Shehzada Mohammad Yasin Shah, 33, an estate agent, and Pratik Vijay Pise, 35, a civic contractor,” said a police officer.

When Shah and Pise came to collect the money on behalf of Tari, they were arrested. Tari, meanwhile, is absconding. “We are searching for Tari. He is a wanted accused in the case. The case was registered under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration) and 7-A (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” said the police officer.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / BMC officer booked for demanding 2 crore bribe, two arrested for taking 75L on his behalf
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On