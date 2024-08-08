BMC officer booked for demanding 2 crore bribe, two arrested for taking 75L on his behalf

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) K-East ward for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹2 crore to not take action against illegal constructions in a building in JB Nagar, Andheri East. The ACB also arrested two individuals for accepting ₹75 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe amount on behalf of the civic official. According to the police, the complainant owns a ground-plus-two-storey building in Shahid Bhagat Singh Colony in JB Nagar, in which the second floor and a shed on the terrace are allegedly illegal, and two flats have been illegally altered. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

On July 31, the complainant gave a written application to the ACB, which was verified on August 6. After demanding the bribe, the accused allegedly asked for the first instalment, which was fixed at ₹75 lakh. “The complainant was asked to bring the money, and it was supposed to be collected by two people: Mohammad Shehzada Mohammad Yasin Shah, 33, an estate agent, and Pratik Vijay Pise, 35, a civic contractor,” said a police officer.

When Shah and Pise came to collect the money on behalf of Tari, they were arrested. Tari, meanwhile, is absconding. “We are searching for Tari. He is a wanted accused in the case. The case was registered under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration) and 7-A (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” said the police officer.