BMC suspends associate prof of Nair hospital

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended an associate professor at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central after complaints of alleged sexual harassment surfaced against him. As per the civic body’s press statement, due to additional complaints received in the sexual harassment case, the investigation has been transferred to the Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee at the Workplace and Savitribai Phule Women’s Resource Centre’s Internal Complaints Committee at BMC headquarters. HT Image

As reported by Hindustan Times, after initial findings, the hospital’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and then the Local Complaints Committee (LCC) had recommended the associate professor’s transfer to another college.

According to a confidential report submitted by the LCC on September 5, the student had complained to the hospital authorities that the associate professor called her twice to his cabin to inquire about her sports activities. During the meetings, he touched her inappropriately, claiming it was part of a medical examination and passed comments that made her feel uncomfortable.

The student first approached an assistant professor, after the incident in March, and when no action was taken, filed a complaint with the college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which was later taken to the LCC.

After investigation, the committee sent a letter to the hospital’s dean asking for the immediate transfer and posting of the accused professor in another hospital until the student completes her education. It also directed the hospital administration to take care that the faculty member did not serve as an examiner in any of the student’s exams.