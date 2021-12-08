BMC to improve seven junctions, AGLR stretch

MUMBAI: To ensure smooth traffic movement, pedestrian safety, regularised parking, and universal accessibility, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to improve seven junctions and a stretch of the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR) between Western Express Highway (WEH) metro station and the Sakinaka junction.

The seven junctions that the BMC is planning to improve are JVPD junction, JVLR-SV Road junction, Sai Star junction, the stretch between MG Road and SV Road junction, the Mathuradas-SV Road junction (including both these junctions), and the Arya Samaj junction; all of which are in the suburbs.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner (planning cell), who is in charge of the project, said, “These locations were selected after a detailed study and analysis. They are not developed on par with the traffic and commuter movement they witness every day. The aim is to make them pedestrian-friendly, create dedicated parking spaces that do not get in the way of traffic flow, create road crossings, expanded sidewalks, kerb ramps at bus stops and footpaths to provide universal accessibility, and increase plantation cover. It is a very comprehensive plan.” Plans are also afoot to equip the parking spaces with electric charging points.

The BMC recently floated tenders to appoint a contractor for the project, who will be in charge of it end-to-end, including the appointment of urban planners, architects, horticulturists and illumination specialists. These experts will conceptualise plans for the improvement of footpaths, installation of street furniture, creation of parking spaces, bus stops, and illumination under the metro slab on AGLR. The final designs will be approved by the BMC. The contractors will then undertake the work as per the planned designs.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹25 crore. It was conceptualised by Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the guardian minister of the Mumbai suburbs. The funds for the project will be sourced from the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) of the Mumbai suburbs.

