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BOI officer booked for siphoning off 20.5L via fake entries

The accused have been identified as Subhrajyoti Das, who worked at the bank’s Prabhadevi branch, and Soumya Ranjan Pal, a resident of Odisha

Published on: Oct 25, 2026, 07:34:10 IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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Mumbai: A Bank of India officer has been booked by Dadar police for allegedly siphoning off 20.5 lakh from two internal branch accounts through five unauthorised transactions over nearly two years, disguising the debits as automated Public Provident Fund (PPF) entries and fake vendor invoices.

BOI officer booked for siphoning off ₹20.5L via fake entries
BOI officer booked for siphoning off ₹20.5L via fake entries

The accused have been identified as Subhrajyoti Das, who worked at the bank’s Prabhadevi branch, and Soumya Ranjan Pal, a resident of Odisha. The case was registered on Friday following an internal reconciliation that uncovered the alleged financial irregularities.

Police said Das worked at the branch from September 2021 to May 2024 and allegedly used his core banking access to debit two internal accounts which were the GBM cheque collection account and the currency chest suspense account.

The five transactions, amounting to 20.5 lakh, were allegedly made between June 9, 2022, and April 10, 2024. To conceal them, Das allegedly made the debits appear to be automated PPF entries or payments for vendors, including purported salary payments to security guards at the currency chest.

The alleged fraud was detected in December 2025 during an internal reconciliation led by Ritu Kumari and her team from Mumbai South Zonal General Operations. The team found five debits without supporting vouchers, police said.

Das was suspended on April 23, 2026, after the bank identified the irregularities. Police said he had allegedly admitted to the wrongdoing and offered to return the money.

 
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