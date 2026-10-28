Boil and strain drinking water for next 7 days: BMC issues advisory for Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an advisory on Wednesday, asking residents in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi to boil and strain drinking water for the next seven days.

According to the BMC, the water quality may be affected. (Representative Image (Praful Gangurde/HT))

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the advisory, which came ahead of the recommissioning of a repaired compartment of the Yewai Master Balancing Reservoir at the Pise-Panjrapur complex, the water quality may be affected.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read | Amid stiff opposition, BMC to dereserve Alexandra Cinema plot in Byculla for residential use

Affected areas in Mumbai City | Check

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The advisory covers several areas of Mumbai City and the eastern suburbs. In Mumbai City, the affected areas include: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advisory covers several areas of Mumbai City and the eastern suburbs. In Mumbai City, the affected areas include: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A Ward: Naval Dockyard and BPT area

B Ward: Entire area

E Ward: Entire area

F-South Ward: Entire area

F-North Ward: Entire area

Also Read | ₹35,000 penalty">Mumbai air pollution: BMC cracks down on construction sites, issues stop-work notice and ₹35,000 penalty

Eastern suburbs affected - Check

The areas affected in the eastern suburbs will include:

T Ward: Mulund East and Mulund West

S Ward: Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli East

N Ward: Vikhroli, Ghatkopar East and Ghatkopar

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

L Ward: Kurla East

Also Read | ₹18.25 crore on safety measures at 48 accident-prone spots across Mumbai">BMC to spend ₹18.25 crore on safety measures at 48 accident-prone spots across Mumbai

Thane water cut on Wednesday and Thursday

In another development, the Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday announced a temporary water supply shutdown in specified areas of Thane from 9 am on Wednesday, October 28, to 9 AM on Thursday, October 29.

Also Read | Bombay high court raps BMC, MPCB over failure to enforce firecracker ban ahead of Diwali

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Water supply planning has been done due to the possible impact of El Niño," it said in a post on X.