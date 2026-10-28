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Boil and strain drinking water for next 7 days: BMC issues advisory for Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi

The advisory issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday covers several areas of Mumbai City and the eastern suburbs.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026, 23:38:18 IST
By HT News Desk
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an advisory on Wednesday, asking residents in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi to boil and strain drinking water for the next seven days.

According to the BMC, the water quality may be affected. (Representative Image (Praful Gangurde/HT))
According to the BMC, the water quality may be affected. (Representative Image (Praful Gangurde/HT))

According to the advisory, which came ahead of the recommissioning of a repaired compartment of the Yewai Master Balancing Reservoir at the Pise-Panjrapur complex, the water quality may be affected.

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Affected areas in Mumbai City | Check

A Ward: Naval Dockyard and BPT area

B Ward: Entire area

E Ward: Entire area

F-South Ward: Entire area

F-North Ward: Entire area

Also Read | ₹35,000 penalty">Mumbai air pollution: BMC cracks down on construction sites, issues stop-work notice and 35,000 penalty

Eastern suburbs affected - Check

The areas affected in the eastern suburbs will include:

T Ward: Mulund East and Mulund West

S Ward: Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli East

N Ward: Vikhroli, Ghatkopar East and Ghatkopar

L Ward: Kurla East

Also Read | ₹18.25 crore on safety measures at 48 accident-prone spots across Mumbai">BMC to spend 18.25 crore on safety measures at 48 accident-prone spots across Mumbai

Thane water cut on Wednesday and Thursday

In another development, the Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday announced a temporary water supply shutdown in specified areas of Thane from 9 am on Wednesday, October 28, to 9 AM on Thursday, October 29.

Also Read | Bombay high court raps BMC, MPCB over failure to enforce firecracker ban ahead of Diwali

"Water supply planning has been done due to the possible impact of El Niño," it said in a post on X.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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