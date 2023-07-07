Actor Kartik Aryan buys apartment in Juhu for 17.50 crore

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aryan has purchased a 1,916 sq ft apartment in Presidency co-operative housing in Juhu for ₹17.50 crore. HT Image

The flat is on the second floor of Siddhi Vinayak Building in Presidency co-operative housing society in Juhu. The transaction registered on June 30 was carried out on the actor’s behalf by his mother Mala Tiwari, who lives on the 8th floor of the same building. The purchasers paid a stamp duty of ₹1.05 crore on the deal which comes with two car parkings, according to registration documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com.

In January this year, Aryan had earlier rented a 3.681 sq ft apartment from Shahid Kapoor in Praneta building on Juhu Tara Road for a monthly rent of ₹7.5 lakh

The 32-year-old actor, popular with the young fans for his roles in films like Bhool Bhulaiya-2 and Pati, Patni aur Woh, had in 2019 purchased a 459 sq ft apartment in Rajkiran Co-op housing society on Yari Road in Versova where he once lived as a paying guest when he arrived in Mumbai from Gwalior. He had paid ₹1.60 crore.