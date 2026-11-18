MUMBAI: The Santacruz police on Monday arrested Asrar Iqbal Shaikh, 62, former caretaker of deceased actress Nimmi, from his Shivaji Park residence in Dadar West for allegedly attempting to usurp her property. Nawab Banu, popularly known as Nimmi, passed away on March 25, 2020, due to Covid at the age of 87

As reported by HT earlier, Shaikh, who was under Nimmi’s employment from 2003 till her death in March 2020, allegedly misappropriated the actress’ two flats in Juhu, fixed deposits worth nearly ₹2 crore and some jewellery, while judicial validation of her will bequeathing her property to her adopted son was pending before Bombay High Court. On November 11, a first information report was registered against Shaikh based on a complaint from the actress’ nephew, who holds a power of attorney on behalf of her now-deceased adopted son.

According to police officials, Shaikh was arrested under sections 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property possessed by a deceased person), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465, 467, 468 (forgery), and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

Nawab Banu, popularly known as Nimmi, passed away on March 25, 2020, due to Covid at the age of 87. She was a prominent actress in the 1950s and 1960s, known for films such as Barsaat (1949), Aan (1952), Deedar (1951), and Mere Mehboob (1963). She was married to noted screenwriter S Ali Raza, who passed away in 2007.