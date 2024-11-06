Menu Explore
Cash, valuables seized in 209 cases of poll code violation in Thane district

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2024 08:40 AM IST

In Thane, flying squads have seized ₹13.29 crore in cash and goods to ensure fair elections, including 2,85,932 litres of illegal liquor.

THANE: Ever since the model code of conduct took effect ahead of the assembly elections, flying squads in Thane district have seized cash and goods worth 13.29 crore. The seizure includes cash worth 8.82 crore, in addition to gold and silver jewellery, and illegal liquor.

To maintain a fair and transparent election process, the district election office has deployed special flying squads and surveillance teams, to prevent the illegal distribution of cash and goods that could influence voters. Election campaign is in full swing in all 18 constituencies in the district.

Ashok Shingare, District Election Officer and District Collector, said that the enforcement teams, consisting of district nodal officers, constituency-based officers, flying squads, and surveillance teams, have been conducting vehicle checks. More than 65 checkpoints have been set up across the district, spread across Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar and in rural areas. These teams are inspecting suspicious vehicles at various locations, and include a total of 62 flying squads and 111 additional teams across the city.

Thus far, the flying squads have confiscated 2,85,932 litres of illegal liquor and narcotics worth 1.53 crore. A total of 209 cases have been registered for violations of the Model Code of Conduct to date.

