CIDCO Mega Housing Scheme receives huge response; 70,000 people apply

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO’s mega housing scheme, ‘My Preferred CIDCO Home’ has seen a huge response, with around 70,000 applications already in for 26,000 houses located close to public transport facilities. The scheme is open till November 11 CIDCO"s scheme has received 70,000 applications already in for 26,000 houses located close to public transport facilities. Representational Image

Chief minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the housing scheme for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) in Vashi on October 11. A ₹2.5-lakh subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is available for EWS applicants.

The scheme, which was launched on Dussehra, received 12,400 online applications within 24 hours of being announced, and the number of applicants have since grown. This despite the fact that CIDCO has not yet announced the pricing of the flats.

CIDCO plans to construct 67,000 homes across various nodes of Navi Mumbai under this mega housing project. The 26,000 homes being offered are the first phase of the project. Around 13,000 homes are in Taloja while the rest are in other nodes.

As the name ‘My Preferred CIDCO Home’ suggests, applicants have the option of selecting their order of preference for the tenements, which are in Kharghar, Khandeshwar Railway Station area, Mansarovar, Panvel, Taloja and Ulwe. All the projects are based on CIDCO’s transit-oriented development strategy and the houses are located near railway stations, bus stops, and metro stations in their respective nodes. Transit-oriented development is a type of urban planning that envisages services and transport within walking distance.

According to CIDCO, housing complexes built under this scheme, using cutting-edge construction techniques, are equipped with comprehensive infrastructure and social amenities. The mass housing scheme has three phases. In the first phase, applicants have to register and submit their documents; in the second phase, they have to pay the booking amount and give their order of preference for the tenements; and in the third phase, the lottery process will be conducted.

BOX

The Scheme

Applicants can register online for the lottery until November 11, 2024. The scheme is aimed at the Economically Weaker Sections and Low-Income Groups, and beneficiaries can also avail of subsidies under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. All application processes for the lottery are simple and convenient through online methods.

Applicants who have registered online will be notified to give their preferences. Customers can select 15 preferences in total. After giving the preferences, the customer will have to pay the booking amount of ₹75,000 + GST (for EWS category) or ₹1,50,000 + GST (for LIG-1 BHK) or ₹2,00,000 + GST (for LIG-2 BHK).

Detailed information about the scheme is available on CIDCO’s website https://cidcohomes.com. Applicants can access all relevant information through the scheme booklet available in the mentioned website.