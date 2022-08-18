City group seeks Conservation Reserve tag for Aarey Colony
Mumbai: A public interest litigation (PIL) by a city-based NGO, expected to be listed before the Bombay High Court soon, has sought to bring all of Aarey Colony under the purview of the Wildlife Protection Act (1972) by declaring it as a Conservation Reserve.
Conservation Reserves are legally protected areas which act as buffer zones or migratory corridors between two ecologically separated wildlife habitats, to avoid fragmentation. They can be declared by the state government under Section 36-A of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA).
Filed by the Earth Brigade Foundation -- a key petitioner against the killing of tigress T1 (nicknamed Avni) -- in 2019, prior to Aarey protests breaking out, the hearing of the PIL had been delayed for a prolonged period of time. On July 28, however, the Bombay High Court had instructed that the petition be listed on Thursday, August 18.
While the presence of wildlife in Aarey Colony, which include species like leopards (which are given the highest protection under the WPA) has been well documented, the petitioner in this instance has alleged that the state forest and wildlife departments have failed to perform their duties “by not raising objections to the proposed projects in Aarey” over the years, which include the Metro-3 car-shed, the Metro Bhavan building, slum rehabilitation housing and a proposed zoo.
“The question of whether Aarey Colony is a forest or not has been extensively debated, and the matter is still pending in the Supreme Court. But those arguments relate to the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. Whichever way the court’s decision goes, the wildlife of Aarey will still be vulnerable to future developments. Forest land can always be diverted through legal means,” said Sarita Subramanian, co-founder, Earth Brigade Foundation.
Subramaniam added, “The Wildlife Act applies to protected species regardless of whether they are located in forests or otherwise. There are 250 species of fauna which have been documented in Aarey, falling under Schedules 1 to 4 of the WPA. Hence, we have sought special Conservation Reserve status for the entire colony, so that any future developments are taken subject to wildlife clearance, unlike the Metro-3 car-shed, for example. Aarey Colony is contiguous with Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is also protected under the Wildlife Act, so there is legal precedence for the High Court to recommend such an action to the state government.”
Specifically addressing the controversial Metro-3 car-shed, the Earth Brigade Foundation’s PIL refers to the project’s Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report as an “unscientific exercise” since it mentions that “no wildlife was observed at the (car-shed) site”. This claim has been called into question by a recent forest department survey, using camera traps, which found that the plot is frequented by five leopards, in addition to feral cats, mongooses and monitor lizards.
“It is a matter of simple statistical extrapolation that if the area outside the barricaded metro car-shed is teeming with wildlife, there is no reason for the wildlife within the barricaded area to be any different (with the exception of some of the more sensitive residents, or the larger mammals which may have been driven away, or fled due to disturbance). Unless the habitat has been totally destroyed, or the wildlife has been systematically eliminated, the wildlife within would be similar to that on the outside,” states the petition.
-
CERT-In issues advisory as Zoom update exposes Mac users to external attacks
Mumbai: While the auto update feature of any software is ideally supposed to secure it against threats, the last update by Zoom, a popular video-calling app, has ended up opening up millions of Mac users to external cyber-attacks due to two vulnerabilities in its operating system. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, the country's nodal agency for cybersecurity, also issued an advisory on Wednesday, warning Mac users of the two vulnerabilities.
-
BEST begins road-testing of shiny AC double-deckers
Mumbai: Mumbai's iconic double-decker bus will be seen in a new and modern avatar. Starting September, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport will introduce the first bus of its newly-acquired electric double-decker air conditioned fleet, even as the rest will hit the city's roads by mid-2023. Switch mobility—Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle arm — will supply 900 electric buses to BEST; half of them are scheduled to be delivered next year.
-
Chandigarh’s Kashvi bags team silver in Commonwealth Fencing Championship
Chandigarh girl Kashvi Garg bagged a team silver medal during the Commonwealth Fencing Championship in the junior epee event held in London, England. The Indian junior women epee fencing team comprised Kashvi Garg from Chandigarh, Taniksha Khatri from Haryana, Dyaneshwari Shinde from Maharashtra and Pragya Singh from Madhya Pradesh. India defeated New Zealand 45-40 in an interesting quarterfinal and then thrashed mighty Australia, 45-40 in the semi-final.
-
Salim Fruit was assigned to finish Dawood’s sister’s tasks: NIA to court
Mumbai A special court extended the National Investigation Agency custody of gangster Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit till August 24, after the agency informed the court that he was assigned to finish the tasks left incomplete by Hasina Parkar, the deceased sister of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. The prosecution said that Qureshi was threatening and extorting money from people.
-
Dumper truck mows down couple going for a TV serial shoot
Mumbai: A couple, working for a television production house, died on Wednesday afternoon after a speeding dumper truck crashed into their motorcycle from behind, crushing them under the front wheel. The incident took place near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the afternoon. The deceased, identified as Nazir Shah (39) and his wife Chaaya Khillari (38), were on their way to Mira Road for shooting a television serial when the incident took place.
