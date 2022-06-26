City reports five Covid deaths after four months
Mumbai After a gap of over four months, Mumbai reported five Covid deaths on Saturday, the highest since February 7, along with 1,700 fresh infections.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report, while four of the deceased were over the age 70 with multiple comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension, one of them was a 43-year-old female.
In June, the city saw 33 deaths and 38,059 Covid cases and currently has 12,727 active cases. As per the report, 95% of the infections are asymptomatic.
Dr Avinash Supe, who heads the state government Covid death audit committee, said, “We are occasionally going to see death numbers like this. These deaths are still sparse than what we saw in the earlier waves. Nothing is still alarming. Most of them are senior citizens and people with multiple comorbidities. I personally have a feeling that the Covid daily cases will come down in the next few days but we will continue to see deaths like it happened in the last few waves.”
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 6,493 cases and five deaths on Saturday. However, due to a technical glitch in the ICMR portal, the entire daily data of Covid cases could not be accessed on Saturday. Hence, those remaining cases have been added to the daily tally on Sunday.
Varanasi: BJP leaders celebrate party’s victory in Azamgarh, Rampur bypolls
Kashi region's Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha workers led by regional general secretary Jaynath Mishra, on Sunday, celebrated the victory of the BJP in by-elections at Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary seats. BJP workers including Jai Mangal, Sumit Kumar, Monu Singh, Abbas Ahmed, Rakesh Singh, Sonu Yadav and several other workers hurled Gulal at each other and distributed sweets. Mishra said that all-around development will be ensured in Azamgarh.
BHU scientists find new way of identifying asymptomatic patients of Kala-azar
Scientists at Banaras Hindu University have come up with a new reliable and cost-effective way of identifying asymptomatic individuals of visceral leishmaniasis (VL) or Kala-azar, said researchers in a press statement. The work was led by senior research fellow Siddharth Sankar Singh under the guidance of Prof Shyam Sundar, distinguished professor, department of medicine, Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr Rajiv Kumar, the centre of experimental medicine and surgery (CEMS) at IMS-BHU.
Minister asks varsity panel to expedite Asst Prof appointment, sets Dec deadline
Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Saturday reviewed the ongoing appointment of assistant professors in severely understaffed state universities and asked the Bihar state university service commission(BSUSC) to complete the exercise latest by December 31, 2022, by focusing on subjects having a higher number of vacancies. The commission had become functional in 2019 with the appointment of Dr. Rajvardhan Azad as its first chairman and has completed its three-year term.
Govt sets target of completing 10 lakh units under PMAY(G) by Aug 15
In a bid to complete approved houses for rural poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Grameen) scheme, the state government has set the target of completing 10 lakh houses from its target of 2021-22 and 2020-21 of around 13 lakh houses by August 15 this year by initiating the process to disperse the second installment to selected beneficiaries, officials said.
Police stations sanctioned decades ago yet to come up in Bihar
Pitwaas, situated 40 kilometres south of Bihar's capital Patna and once a hot bed of Maoists, is still waiting for a police station, which was sanctioned first in 1999, and then again in 2007, by the state home department, as per documents accessed by HT. Today, residents have to travel 10 kilometres to Naubatpur to get a police complaint lodged. Notifications were accordingly issued. Additionally, 27 police outposts were also sanctioned.
