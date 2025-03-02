MUMBAI: After experiencing high daytime temperatures for most of last week, along with three heatwave days, the city on Saturday saw a slight fall in temperatures. The same, however, could not be said about nighttime temperatures, with South Mumbai being warmer than the Suburbs. City sees slight fall in temp

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 24.7°C, which was 3.5°C above normal levels, at Colaba. At Santacruz, the city’s baseline weather station, the minimum temperature was 22.7°C, which was 3.3°C above the normal range.

In contrast, the maximum temperatures in South Mumbai were lower than in the Suburbs. However, maximum temperatures were at normal levels, with Colaba at 30.8°C and 34.8°C in Santacruz.

On Friday, the city recorded 35.3°C, which was 2.5°C above normal. Earlier on Thursday, the Santacruz observatory had recorded a daytime temperature of 38.4°C.

IMD’s forecast maintained that the city will continue to record hot and humid conditions during the weekend with mainly clear skies. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35°C and 22°C, respectively.