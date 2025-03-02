Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

City sees slight fall in temp

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2025 07:34 AM IST

MUMBAI: Slight drop in daytime temps on Saturday, but nighttime remains warm. IMD predicts hot, humid weekend with max 35°C and min 22°C.

MUMBAI: After experiencing high daytime temperatures for most of last week, along with three heatwave days, the city on Saturday saw a slight fall in temperatures. The same, however, could not be said about nighttime temperatures, with South Mumbai being warmer than the Suburbs.

City sees slight fall in temp
City sees slight fall in temp

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 24.7°C, which was 3.5°C above normal levels, at Colaba. At Santacruz, the city’s baseline weather station, the minimum temperature was 22.7°C, which was 3.3°C above the normal range.

In contrast, the maximum temperatures in South Mumbai were lower than in the Suburbs. However, maximum temperatures were at normal levels, with Colaba at 30.8°C and 34.8°C in Santacruz.

On Friday, the city recorded 35.3°C, which was 2.5°C above normal. Earlier on Thursday, the Santacruz observatory had recorded a daytime temperature of 38.4°C.

IMD’s forecast maintained that the city will continue to record hot and humid conditions during the weekend with mainly clear skies. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35°C and 22°C, respectively.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On