City under yellow alert for rains and thunderstorms

MUMBAI: The city will witness more rains this week due to favourable conditions for pre-monsoon showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a fresh yellow alert for the city for Tuesday. The alert applies to Thane, Raigad and Palghar till Wednesday.

On Monday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. The mercury is expected to dip by a degree this week owing to the rains. Light rains were expected on Monday night, which will intensify on Tuesday.

“There is a low-level trough which has caused discontinuity of wind patterns. These are favourable conditions for the onset of monsoon in Andaman by May 13, and a possibility of rain in Kerala by May 28,” said Shubhangi Bhute, director of IMD Mumbai.

The city also witnessed cleaner air with an air quality index of 52, which is considered ‘Satisfactory’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

IMD had sounded a yellow alert for four consecutive days last week. As per data from the weather station, Mumbai has exceeded its quota of normal levels of rainfall, owing to the latest unseasonal rainfall. The IMD’s rainfall data show that Santacruz has recorded 33.9mm to date, starting from March 1, while Colaba has recorded 48.7 mm. The average seasonal rainfall during this period stands at 32.5 mm and 46.7 mm in these two observatories, respectively.