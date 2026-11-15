CNG costlier by ₹1.50 in MMR from today; 8th hike this year
The new rate is ₹91.50 per kg. That is ₹11 more than the ₹80.50 charged at the start of the year, an increase of around 14% in less than 11 months
Mumbai: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will become costlier by ₹1.50 per kg across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and adjoining areas from today, with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) announcing its eighth price hike this year on Saturday.
The new rate is ₹91.50 per kg. That is ₹11 more than the ₹80.50 charged at the start of the year, an increase of around 14% in less than 11 months. The successive hikes have steadily raised fuel costs for autorickshaw and taxi operators, as well as private motorists who use CNG.
In a statement, MGL said the revision was driven by rising procurement costs and a greater reliance on imported gas.
“The ongoing Middle East crisis, coupled with reduced domestic gas allocation and increased dependence on higher-cost imported RLNG linked to international benchmarks, has significantly increased MGL’s gas procurement costs, particularly for the CNG segment, driven by strong demand and a higher share of imported gas in its input mix,” it said.
The hike was meant to partially offset the rising cost of input gas and ensure uninterrupted supply of CNG, the company said. It added that it continues to explore ways to optimise costs and pass on benefits to consumers, while encouraging the use of natural gas as a cleaner fuel.
The earlier hikes this year were 50 paise in February, ₹1 in April, ₹2 each twice in May, ₹2 in September and ₹1 each twice in October.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROsama Rawal
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.