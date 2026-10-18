Collector’s report flags violations at Catholic Gym

MUMBAI: The Mumbai City Collector has submitted an inquiry report to the state government on alleged violations of lease conditions by the Catholic Gymkhana on prime land at South Mumbai’s Marine Drive.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The report lists alleged unauthorised commercial contracts, illegal sports turf construction, an alleged monopoly over catering and decorator services, and eight unapproved mobile towers. The report has also recommended the recovery of an outstanding penalty of ₹1,64,82,577.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The 3,522.85-sq m plot was leased to The Catholic Gymkhana Ltd for 30 years, starting January 6, 1947, strictly for sports, recreation, and health exercises.

The inquiry was initiated in July 2025 on a complaint from Republican Party of India (A) worker Sandesh Mohite. Among the key objections in the report is that an open area measuring 1,068 sq m in front of the building was converted into a multi-sports football-cum-cricket turf enclosed by metal frames and nylon netting. No written permission for this was obtained, according to the report by Collector Aanchal Goyal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The report also mentions commercial agreements between the gymkhana and a private company for the construction of rooftop pickleball courts and to operate the multi-sports turf on an hourly booking revenue model. This monetisation created third-party rights and breached core lease rules, the report claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also mentions commercial agreements between the gymkhana and a private company for the construction of rooftop pickleball courts and to operate the multi-sports turf on an hourly booking revenue model. This monetisation created third-party rights and breached core lease rules, the report claims. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Site inspections also confirmed eight mobile towers on the building’s terrace, operational since 2010-11, allegedly without the collector’s permission. Accordingly, 50% of the net income generated constitutes “unearned income penalty”, the report states, adding that outstanding dues in penalties amounted to ₹1,64,82,577.

The report also alleges religious discrimination in membership fees. “The fee for Catholic applicants was set at ₹2,00,000, while non-Catholic applicants were charged ₹5,00,000.

In addition, despite mandates requiring web-based open booking for non-sporting events, the gymkhana’s online portal link was found non-functional, with reservations still handled manually,” the report states.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The gymkhana management has refuted the allegations. “The complaints were malicious and instigated by a disgruntled former contractor after its contract expired in February 2025 and it failed to win a subsequent open tender. The contracts with KheloMore and Maithilee were purely management and operational service-provider licenses, retaining ultimate possession, ownership, and control with the gymkhana. The turf and netting were installed to promote contemporary sports for members and athletes,” according to a submission signed by general manager Ivor Pacheco and general secretary Evette Malgi.

The management argues that the BMC exempts artificial sports turf from FSI and structural approval requirements. It has also submitted records indicating 129 events serviced by 63 distinct caterers between 2017 and 2024, denying a monopoly in catering and decorator services.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The club maintains that sports remains its primary activity and that non-sporting functions have never exceeded the statutory 45-day annual cap. It adds that letters disclosing mobile tower installations had been dispatched to the Collector in 2010 and 2011.

The report states that the gymkhana’s lease will be renewed pending “state policy directions regarding structural regularizations, penalty assessment, and punitive action for lease term violations”.

Mohite said,”We are not aware of the report but I hope the state government will take appropriate action and terminate the lease of the gymkhana.”

Joaquim Reis, president of the gymkhana said, “I have not seen the report but we have been operating the gymkhana following the lease conditions. The construction in the club is as per the lease agreement and due permission from the BMC and other authorities. The collector raised the demand to pay mobile tower-related dues just this week and they will be paid next week although a related case is ongoing in the high court. As far as the alleged religious discrimination in the members’ fees is concerned, this has always been the case and the government had never raised any objections.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ox: The report has flagged…

* 1,068-sq m area converted into enclosed, multi-sports football-cum-cricket turf.

* Commercial agreements with private party for rooftop pickleball courts and to operate multi-sports turf on an hourly booking revenue model.

* Eight unapproved mobile towers on building’s terrace, the outstanding penalty for which is ₹1,64,82,577.

* Monopoly in catering and decorator services

* Religious discrimination in membership fees

* Online booking for non-sporting events not observed; bookings being handled manually.