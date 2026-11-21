MUMBAI: A Congress worker has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a 19-year-old FIR registered against him over a political protest outside actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra residence in 2007, alleging that the investigation has remained incomplete without a charge sheet and that the police have now admitted to losing the original case records.

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In his petition, Sudarshan Mandlik has argued that the continued pendency of the case, despite the FIR and other foundational records being unavailable and the investigating officer having died, has left him unable to ascertain the allegations against him or defend himself. He has also questioned the police’s failure to disclose the status of the investigation.

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Mandlik, through advocates Bhavesh Paithane and Vivek Rane, has contended that the prolonged uncertainty and lack of records have violated his right to a fair and speedy investigation and trial under Article 21 of the Constitution.

According to the petition, around 15 to 16 political workers gathered outside Khan’s Bandra residence, Mannat, to protest against a purportedly controversial statement made by the actor. The protesters allegedly displayed black flags and raised slogans against him. Mandlik was among those who participated in the protest.

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{{^usCountry}} On March 5, 2007, Bandra police registered an FIR against the protesters under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act for allegedly participating in an assembly in violation of prohibitory orders. Mandlik claimed that he and the other protesters were detained by the police and subsequently released on bail, but he was never given a copy of the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On March 5, 2007, Bandra police registered an FIR against the protesters under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act for allegedly participating in an assembly in violation of prohibitory orders. Mandlik claimed that he and the other protesters were detained by the police and subsequently released on bail, but he was never given a copy of the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

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The case resurfaced in 2018 when Mandlik applied for passport renewal. Although he initially received a new passport, it was subsequently cancelled and a fine of ₹5,000 was imposed after a police verification report revealed that the 2007 case against him was still pending.

In a communication dated November 8, 2018, Bandra police informed the authorities that no chargesheet had been filed in the case. Mandlik subsequently made several representations and filed Right to Information (RTI) applications between October 2019 and February 2020, seeking a copy of the FIR and related documents. However, the records were not provided to him.

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The situation became more complicated in July 2023, when the assistant commissioner of police, Bandra, informed him that the FIR could not be found in the police station’s records, the original investigating officer had died and there was no information available about the officer who subsequently handled the case. The police also said they could not trace records establishing Mandlik’s association with the protest.

Citing what he described as serious lapses in the maintenance and availability of police records, Mandlik has argued that he has been left without access to documents needed to understand the allegations, establish the progress of the investigation or determine the case’s current legal status. The petition states that the prolonged uncertainty, coupled with the unavailability of basic police records, has seriously prejudiced his right to a fair and speedy investigation and proceedings. Mandlik has sought quashing of the FIR and all consequential proceedings arising from the case.