Constable in Alibaug arrested for sexually assaulting 35-year-old married woman

A police constable working at the district police headquarters in Alibaug has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a married woman.

Pen police arrested the accused constable, identified as Shyam Jadhav (33), on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the FIR lodged by the 35-year-old complainant on Saturday, she knew the accused and taking advantage of the friendship, the accused had started sexually abusing her six years ago.

“According to the complainant, the accused used to threaten her that he would harm her husband and children,” Ashok Dudhe, superintendent of police, Raigad, said.

The victim finally lodged the complaint after getting fed up with the regular harassment.

After the case was registered, the accused had also assaulted a police official from Pen police station after which another case for obstructing government work was also registered against him.

A resident of Ramwadi in Pen, Jadhav had been working in the police department for the last six years and is married.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We suspended the accused with immediate effect and he is currently in police custody till Tuesday,” Raigad DSP, Atul Zende, said.