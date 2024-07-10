Couple booked for duping job aspirants of 1.63 crore

MUMBAI: The Malad police on Monday booked a couple for allegedly cheating several job aspirants of ₹1.63 crore by promising them work visas in foreign countries. HT Image

The couple, identified as Reena Shah and Gaurav Shah, have been booked for cheating and breach of trust under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the complainant, Sarika Dharamadhikari, 45, a Malwani resident, met the couple a few months ago through a common friend in their office at Kachpada, Malad.

Sarika wanted to move to Canada for which she needed a work visa. The couple had promised to get her the visa on payment of ₹7.5 lakh. Sarika paid the amount but failed to get the visa even after three months. On contacting, Reena and Gaurav kept giving excuses and promising her that they would be getting the visa soon, but she never got it.

On making inquiries with other clients of the couple, Sarika found out that they had also paid the couple huge amounts of money but had not received their visas. Sarika and the other victims then approached the police to report the scam.

“We have registered a case against the two. We are investigating the case although we have not made any arrests so far,” said a police officer from the Malad police station.

Currently, the police are recording statements of all the clients of the couple to find out how many have been cheated.