MUMBAI: The sessions court has rejected the default bail application of a 22-year-old engineering student from Govandi arrested for alleged links with a Pakistan-based sympathiser of the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and circulating videos of its founder Masood Azhar.

Court refuses default bail to student held for suspected JeM links more less

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The court said the investigating agency had filed the chargesheet within the extended statutory period and that the accused had not established any violation of constitutional and statutory safeguards to warrant his release on grounds of illegal arrest.

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While rejecting the application filed by Ayan Yusuf Shaikh on Monday, Special Judge Satyanarayan R Navander dismissed his contention that his arrest and consequent detention was illegal on account of non-compliance with the constitutional and statutory safeguards governing his arrest and communication of grounds of arrest.

Shaikh was arrested on March 4 by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) following searches conducted at three locations, in Govandi, Shivaji Nagar and Kurla. Electronic devices belonging to the student were seized and sent for analysis. Investigators said Shaikh had allegedly forwarded videos of JeM founder, Masood Azhar, to several individuals, including two friends, Zeeshan Niyaz Ahmed Khan and Arham Ahmed Shaikh, whose devices were also seized for examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Seeking default bail, Shaikh’s lawyer argued that his client was illegally taken into custody under the guise of a notice for appearance; that the statutory safeguards governing arrest were not followed; and that the subsequent remand orders cannot validate an otherwise illegal arrest. He further argued that the statutory period of 90 days for filing the chargesheet had expired and the extensions granted to the investigating agency were legally unsustainable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seeking default bail, Shaikh’s lawyer argued that his client was illegally taken into custody under the guise of a notice for appearance; that the statutory safeguards governing arrest were not followed; and that the subsequent remand orders cannot validate an otherwise illegal arrest. He further argued that the statutory period of 90 days for filing the chargesheet had expired and the extensions granted to the investigating agency were legally unsustainable. {{/usCountry}}

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The prosecution, on the other hand, maintained that after issuing a notice on March 4, Shaikh was taken to the ATS office for enquiry and was formally arrested at about 8:05 pm. It said that the arrest was duly communicated to Shaikh and his family members; the grounds of arrest were conveyed through WhatsApp; and the requisite written intimation was tendered at his residence.

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The court noted that under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the investigation period can be extended from 90 days to 180 days, provided that statutory requirements are met. It observed that the court had granted a further 45 days on May 26 and another 15 days on July 15, after considering the progress of investigation and the reasons furnished by the prosecution. Shaikh was also given an opportunity to be heard and the chargesheet was filed within the period extended by the competent court, it said.

Additionally, the court observed that the station diary entries showed that grounds of arrest were communicated to Shaikh and subsequently to his family. It further noted that Shaikh’s lawyer was in communication with the investigating agency from the time of his apprehension, and was also afforded an opportunity to participate in the remand proceedings through video conferencing.

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Holding that Shaikh had failed to establish the alleged violation of the constitutional and statutory safeguards to warrant his release on grounds of illegal arrest, the court rejected his application.