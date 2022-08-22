Cut-offs at top colleges reach 95-97%, nearly 5-8% points higher than previous merit lists
Mumbai: The third merit list of a junior college in the city has ended at 97%, nearly 6 percent points higher than the first merit list this year. The third and final common admissions merit list for first year junior college (FYJC) seats were announced on Monday and several top colleges have registered an increase in their cut-offs, compared to the previous two lists.
At VG Vaze-Kelkar College in Mulund, the first merit list for commerce stream had ended at 91.2%, while the third merit list announced on Monday ended at 97%.
The cut-offs for science and arts streams at the institute ended at 95.6% and 89.8%—nearly four percent points higher than the first merit list cut-off.
Similarly, at HR College, Churchgate, the third merit list ended at 96.8%, nearly 4 percent points higher than the first merit list. “We had exactly one seat left vacant, which was allotted to a student with 96.8% in his class 10 boards. This same student’s name had also appeared in the first merit list, but due to some technical problem he could not confirm admissions, so opted for the same college in the third merit list and has secured a seat,” said Pooja Ramchandani, principal of HR College.
While this trend has been picking up over the last few years, where the cut-offs for third merit lists are higher than the first two, many colleges highlighted that the percentage difference is very evident this year. “Students are allowed to refill their college preferences after every round, so many with higher marks end up seeking admissions in following rounds, therefore resulting in higher cut-offs compared to previous,” said the vice principal of another south Mumbai college.
As per information shared by the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE), 50,769 students were allotted seats in the third round of common admissions. Of these, 13,920 students have been allotted seats in the first college as per their preference list, followed by 8,384 and 6,853 students who were allotted seats in the colleges that were second and third in their preference list.
At St Xavier’s College, a popular destination for arts, the third merit list cut-off stood at 95.6%, 2.2 percent points higher than the first cut-off. Similarly, at the arts cut-off at DG Ruparel College, Matunga ended four percent points higher than the first list, while at NM College, the third merit list ended at 95.4%, which is two percent points higher than the first merit list at the same college this year.
NGT stays CIDCO auction of Navi Mumbai plot
Mumbai The National Green Tribunal on Monday stayed the auction of a 25,000 square metre (sqm) plot of land in Navi Mumbai as a portion of it is classified as CRZ-1 under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The auction, which was initially set to take place on August 4 but was pushed to a later date, was expected to earn the state at least Rs 350 crore.
MSEDCL terminates service of 71 meter reading agencies across Maharashtra
The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has suspended the service of 71 defaulting meter reading agencies across the state following complaints from consumers about inaccurate bills. They take meter readings at residential societies and houses for MSEDCL and are paid for each reading. But recently many consumers had reported wrong electricity readings and inaccurate bills. Activists have slammed the power distribution firm saying consumers have suffered due to escalated bills.
60-year-old robbed of ₹7.64L through cybercrime in Uran
In the incident that was reported to Uran police on Saturday, the 60-year-old complainant alleged that the conman called him up by posing as an official from the electricity board, asking to pay electricity bill in order to avoid power disconnection. Eventually, he lost ₹7.64 lakh from his account. The complainant had kept his phone on the office desk and was away when he had missed a call.
14-yr-old shot dead for refusal to deliver liquor
A 14-year-old boy was shot dead, allegedly by liquor smugglers, in a village in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Monday after he refused to deliver a liquor consignment as ordered by them, according to the minor's younger brother who was accompanying him at the time. The incident took place at Chotki Itahna village under Krishnagarh police station limits on Monday afternoon when the two brothers were going to their field.
OPD services paralysed across Bihar as MBBS interns go on strike over stipend
Out-patient department (OPD) services across nine government medical colleges in Bihar were paralysed, either partially or fully, as nearly 1,000 MBBS interns went on a strike on Monday, demanding a hike in monthly stipend. The protest has posed the first big administrative challenge for Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who also handles the health portfolio, as the interns threatened that would intensify their protest and continue with their strike till the government heeds their demands.
