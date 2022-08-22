Cut-offs at top colleges reach 95-97%, nearly 5-8% points higher than previous merit lists

Mumbai: The third merit list of a junior college in the city has ended at 97%, nearly 6 percent points higher than the first merit list this year. The third and final common admissions merit list for first year junior college (FYJC) seats were announced on Monday and several top colleges have registered an increase in their cut-offs, compared to the previous two lists.

At VG Vaze-Kelkar College in Mulund, the first merit list for commerce stream had ended at 91.2%, while the third merit list announced on Monday ended at 97%.

The cut-offs for science and arts streams at the institute ended at 95.6% and 89.8%—nearly four percent points higher than the first merit list cut-off.

Similarly, at HR College, Churchgate, the third merit list ended at 96.8%, nearly 4 percent points higher than the first merit list. “We had exactly one seat left vacant, which was allotted to a student with 96.8% in his class 10 boards. This same student’s name had also appeared in the first merit list, but due to some technical problem he could not confirm admissions, so opted for the same college in the third merit list and has secured a seat,” said Pooja Ramchandani, principal of HR College.

While this trend has been picking up over the last few years, where the cut-offs for third merit lists are higher than the first two, many colleges highlighted that the percentage difference is very evident this year. “Students are allowed to refill their college preferences after every round, so many with higher marks end up seeking admissions in following rounds, therefore resulting in higher cut-offs compared to previous,” said the vice principal of another south Mumbai college.

As per information shared by the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE), 50,769 students were allotted seats in the third round of common admissions. Of these, 13,920 students have been allotted seats in the first college as per their preference list, followed by 8,384 and 6,853 students who were allotted seats in the colleges that were second and third in their preference list.

At St Xavier’s College, a popular destination for arts, the third merit list cut-off stood at 95.6%, 2.2 percent points higher than the first cut-off. Similarly, at the arts cut-off at DG Ruparel College, Matunga ended four percent points higher than the first list, while at NM College, the third merit list ended at 95.4%, which is two percent points higher than the first merit list at the same college this year.

