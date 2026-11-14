Cyberattack on Belapur-based nationalised bank; hackers steal sensitive data of 4,280 customers

NAVI MUMBAI: Sensitive information linked to around 4,280 customers of a nationalised bank was allegedly stolen in a cyberattack on its data centre in CBD Belapur, with some of the compromised information subsequently circulated on the dark web, according to an FIR registered by the CBD police.

The accused allegedly gained unauthorised access to the bank’s servers between October 9 and October 15, 2026, and extracted multiple files containing confidential customer information. The breach has raised concerns over the possible misuse of personal and financial details, exposing affected customers to risks of identity theft and financial fraud.

According to the FIR, the stolen material included several large data files and 2,721 scanned documents, of which 658 were duplicate copies. The compromised information reportedly contained around 4,280 customer records with Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

The information allegedly accessed included personal details, loan application records, account-opening forms, contact numbers and residential addresses. The circulation of some of these details on the dark web has heightened concerns that the information could be sold, used for impersonation or exploited to target customers through fraudulent calls and messages.

In its complaint to the police, the bank said it was still assessing the extent of the breach, including whether other categories of information had been accessed and whether the incident had resulted in any further losses. It warned that the stolen information could be misused or sold without authorisation, potentially exposing customers to financial fraud and causing reputational damage to the bank.

The FIR names an individual or hacker group operating under the alias ‘Siriusim’, along with unidentified persons. The police suspect that the accused conspired to gain unauthorised access to the bank’s servers and steal sensitive information.

The case was registered at the CBD police station on November 12 under sections 303(2) (theft) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused have also been booked under Sections 43(a), 43(b), 43(c), 66 and 66C of the Information Technology Act, which deal with unauthorised access and extraction of data, introduction of malware, computer-related offences and identity theft.

The bank is yet to clarify safeguards for 4,280 customers after the data breach.