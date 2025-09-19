Dahisar fire : Developer, contractor booked for not maintaining fire safety equipment

MUMBAI: The contractor and supervisor of N Rose Developers Pvt Ltd were booked on Monday for allegedly neglecting to maintain the necessary fire safety equipment in Janakalyan SRA Building in Dahisar after a fire broke out in the building earlier this month, killing three women. The incident occurred on September 7 around 2:30 pm in a SRA building in Dahisar East, killing three women.

Mahesh Patel, an auto-rickshaw driver and a resident of the building, lost his aunt Madhu Vinod Patel, 53, and niece Priya Ugrejia, 24, in the fire accident and filed a complaint with the police against the developers of the SRA building, N Rose Developers Pvt Ltd, for not maintaining the fire safety equipment, due to which they could not be used to extinguish the fire.

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 7 in Janakalyan SRA Building in Shantinagar in Dahisar East around 2:30 pm when the residents saw smoke coming out of a duct in an upper floor. Mahesh and his family, along with the other residents of the building, rushed out of the building to escape the fire. Mahesh, his mother, wife and daughter managed to exit the building and were taken to a nearby hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

Later on that day, he learnt that his aunt and niece were trapped in the building’s second floor, due to which they sustained major burn injuries. His aunt was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital at Kandivali while Priya was in Rohit Nursing Hospital. They were then shifted to Tunga Hospital in Malad West, where the two succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Following this, Mahesh approached the police on Monday and in his complaint, he said that the maintenance of the building was the responsibility of the developer, N Rose Developers Pvt Ltd, and filed a complaint against the company’s contractor and supervisor under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (a) (act endangering life and personal safety of others where hurt is caused) and 125 (b) (act endangering life and personal safety of others where grievous hurt is caused) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The accused showed negligence and carelessness in taking necessary measures for the safety and protection of human lives from the dangers arising during a fire in the building.” said a police officer.