MUMBAI: Sudhakar Pathare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Port Zone in Mumbai died in an accident after a state transport bus crashed into his car in Telangana on Saturday morning. Mumbai police extended condolences to is family, friends, and colleagues. DCP Sudhakar Pathare dies in a car crash in Telangana

Police said Pathare was in Hyderabad for a month-long training program. With his brother, Bhagawat Khodake, he was travelling to Srisailam in a Toyota Innova. Around 11.45am, they were on the ghat road near Domalapenta of Nagarkurnool district when a state transport bus hit their car. Pathare suffered injuries to his head and Khodake suffered injuries to his legs and internal injuries. Both were rushed to a nearby private hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

“The home department has asked his immediate superior, Abhinav Deshmukh, to send a team and get his mortal remains to the state,” said a police officer.

Pathare was a 2011 batch Indian Police Service officer and hailed from Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra. He was currently posted in the Port Zone of the city and had earlier worked in Navi-Mumbai, Pune and Thane as a DCP and as Superintendent of police in districts like Satara and CID Amravati.

“Mumbai police force is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of DCP Shri Sudhakar Pathare in a tragic road accident in Telangana today. DCP Pathare was a dedicated officer who served the force with commitment and integrity,” said DCP Datta Nalawade. “His contribution in maintaining law and order in the Port Zone and in his earlier assignments are invaluable. His sudden departure leaves a profound void in our ranks. The Mumbai Police force stands together in mourning the loss of one of its finest officers.”