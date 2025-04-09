MUMBAI: Authorities in Belgium have rejected Mumbai police’s request to extradite Jagpalpreet Kamal Singh, a Brussels resident of Indian origin accused of provoking two deaf and mute city residents to kill a deaf and mute man in Pydhonie in August last year. Deaf & mute murder: Belgium rejects plea for extradition of key accused

“We were in touch with authorities in Brussels via various ministries. But since we don’t have a mutual assistance treaty with Belgium, our request for extradition has been rejected,” a police officer aware of the matter told Hindustan Times. The trial against Singh will now be conducted in absentia, he said.

The Pydhonie police had earlier issued a red corner notice against Singh, who is also hearing and speech impaired. He was questioned by Belgian authorities in October 2024 after he shared videos of his calls with the two accused on community WhatsApp groups and members reported about his alleged involvement in the crime.

The murder came to light on August 5, 2024, when a government railway police constable noticed two men, identified as Jay Chavda and Shivjeet Singh, pulling a large suitcase on platform number 11 in Dadar station. Finding their activities suspicious, he checked the suitcase and found a body wrapped in polythene inside.

Both Chavda and Singh were arrested subsequently, while the deceased was identified as Arshad Ali Sadiq Ali Shaikh, 30, a resident of Kalina. Ruksana Arshad Shaikh, the deceased’s wife, was arrested later, with police claiming that she was having an extramarital affair with Chavda and was aware of the conspiracy to kill her husband.

During investigation, police learned that the duo had stripped, tied up and tortured Shaikh to death, based on instructions from Jagpalpreet Kamal Singh, a native of Phagwara in Punjab who was based in Brussels. Singh had subsequently posted videos of him provoking the duo on community WhatsApp groups, but deleted them later.

“There was competition among Shivjeet Singh and Arshad Shaikh over supremacy within their group, which prompted Jagpalpreet Singh to provoke Shivjeet and Chavda to kill Shaikh,” said the officer quoted earlier.

The police had earlier issued a Look Out Circular against Jagalpreet Singh and visited Phagwara in Punjab to locate him, without success.