Mumbai: A Bollywood actress who found her photographs morphed and posted on social media from a particular account has got the man allegedly behind it arrested. The Bandra police arrested Aryan Jain, a Delhi-based man, and produced him before a court after bringing him to Mumbai on Sunday. Delhi man held for posting morphed pics of actress

Police said they have come across cases in which private photographs posted by women on social media are stolen, morphed with AI technology and then uploaded to other platforms.

“A similar incident occurred involving a Bollywood actress, who is the complainant in this case. She recently discovered that some of her photographs had been uploaded to social media from a specific account, leaving her shocked,” a police officer said.

After she approached the Bandra police station, a case was registered against an unknown person. Based on technical information, the team travelled to Delhi, arrested Jain on Saturday and brought him to Mumbai.

The police are now probing which software was used to create the manipulated images and how Jain obtained her original photographs.