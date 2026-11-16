‘Democracy’s verdict will now be delivered on streets’: Sanjay Raut

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused the Narendra Modi government and the Election Commission of systematically weakening India’s electoral system over the past 10-12 years, claiming that growing distrust in democratic institutions is forcing people to take their battles to the streets. Thane, India - January -12, 2026: On the occasion of the municipal corporation general elections, as an alliance has been formed between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS, a joint alliance meeting has been organized today in Thane city, where Shivsena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut is seen addressing the gathering ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, January -12, 2026. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

In his weekly column, ‘Rokhthok’, published in the party mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday, Raut held Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and former and incumbent chief election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Gyanesh Kumar responsible for undermining the electoral process. Citing protests at Jantar Mantar and Ramlila Maidan, as well as the controversy surrounding the Gokul cooperative milk union elections in Kolhapur, he said the people’s verdict was increasingly being delivered through street protests rather than institutional processes. “Over the last 10-12 years, Modi, Shah, Rajiv Kumar and Gyanesh Kumar have destroyed the system of electoral outcomes. Therefore, the verdict of democracy will now be delivered on the streets,” Raut wrote.

He also cautioned the government against betraying the Constitution and urged it to keep Jantar Mantar accessible for public movements. “Do not betray the Indian Constitution. The Constitution must be protected. Keep Jantar Mantar open for people’s movements. The people should not be forced to launch a ‘Tiranga’ movement for this,” he said.

Drawing a link between the credibility of elections and public protests, Raut argued that democracy derives its legitimacy from the people’s mandate, but the electoral system had lost public trust over the years. He cited demands for the restoration of voting rights to citizens whose names were allegedly removed from electoral rolls through questionable means, and the protests by milk producers in Kolhapur against the handling of the Gokul cooperative election.

Raut also listed several issues on which he said the government had failed to deliver, including controlling the sharp rise in prices and providing employment to unemployed youth. He called for action against the Election Commission and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while demanding that the mandate of cooperative society members be respected and attempts to capture institutions through political pressure stopped.

Among his other demands were an end to the alleged misuse of central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, and protection for tribals fighting for their rights over forests, water and land. He objected to tribals being branded Naxalites for raising such demands and called for safeguards against the concentration of public assets in the hands of a few industrialists.