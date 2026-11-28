Mumbai: Residents of Dharavi, backed by leaders and activists from various political parties and social organisations, will stage a shut down of the entire area on Saturday to protest against the ongoing redevelopment process. They will also participate in a march demanding transparency, fair rehabilitation and the protection of their homes, livelihoods and identity, said Dharavi Bachao Andolan President Baburao Mane.

Dharavi bandh today to protest redevelopment project more less

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The protesters have accused the state government of favouring the Adani Group’s Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited, which is executing the redevelopment project, at the expense of residents’ interests. They have demanded answers from the government and the redevelopment agency over decisions affecting the future of Dharavi. As part of the agitation, residents have called for a shutdown of the area to register their opposition.

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The redevelopment project, spread over 628.82 acres, aims to transform Dharavi through planned housing, infrastructure and commercial development. However, concerns over eligibility criteria, rehabilitation, relocation and the future of thousands of small scale businesses have triggered opposition among sections of residents and political organisations.

Dharavi, which has evolved over generations into a major residential and economic hub, houses numerous workshops, manufacturing units and family run businesses that provide livelihoods to thousands. Protesters insist that redevelopment must protect this established social and economic ecosystem.

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{{^usCountry}} “The residents’ key demands include a minimum 500 sq ft house for slum dwellers and 750 sq ft accommodation for occupants of old municipal and approved buildings,” said Mane. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The residents’ key demands include a minimum 500 sq ft house for slum dwellers and 750 sq ft accommodation for occupants of old municipal and approved buildings,” said Mane. {{/usCountry}}

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They are also seeking fair rehabilitation for residents of Shahu Nagar, Matunga Labour Camp, Kala Killa and Ganesh Vidya Mandir areas. The demand also includes that no resident be forced to vacate their home before the final redevelopment plan is announced, protection of local employment, businesses, traditional occupations and Dharavi’s social identity.

According to Mane, several prominent political leaders are expected to join the march, including MPs Anil Desai, Sanjay Singh and Varsha Gaikwad. The other political leaders expected include NCP(SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, Shetkari Kamgar Paksha leader Jayant Patil, MLAs Anil Parab, Mahesh Sawant, Jyoti Gaikwad and Abu Asim Azmi and NCP(SP) Mumbai president Milind Kamble. Local leaders and social activists including Shraddha Jadhav, Asha Deepak Kale, Vitthal Pawar and others too are likely to be part of the march.

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A mobilisation campaign is underway across Dharavi’s lanes and settlements, with Dharavi Bachao Andolan activists and workers of various political parties appealing to residents to unite beyond political differences.

The march will begin at 11am on Saturday from Bismillah Hotel, Kumbhar Naka and proceed towards Samvidhan Chowk and culminate at the Adani Experience Centre. Organisers said the demonstration would assert residents’ constitutional rights to equality, justice and a dignified life.

Maintaining that Dharavi is not merely land available for redevelopment but a home and livelihood centre built through generations of hard work, the protesters have demanded that residents be taken into confidence before decisions about their future are made. Their message is “Our home, our world and the right to decide its future belongs to us.”