Grandmother booked for selling baby born out of sexual assault against daughter in Mumbai; doctor also held

The Tulinj police on Tuesday booked a woman, along with a doctor, for allegedly selling a child born out of sexual assault on her minor daughter in Nalasopara. The man who allegedly fathered the child was also booked.

Police said the prematurely born baby was sold to the Nalasopara couple after the mother was discharged from the hospital. (PTI)

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Police said that the girl gave birth to a male baby at Surya Hospital in Nalasopara East on Tuesday. The girl’s mother decided to sell the baby to a childless couple for ₹40,000. The couple was introduced to the minor’s mother by a doctor who works for the civic hospital run by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the doctor’s private clinic. “We have booked the doctor and the baby’s grandmother for the offence of selling the child, and the the child’s father for rape under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Vijay Jadhav, senior inspector at Tulinj police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the doctor’s private clinic. “We have booked the doctor and the baby’s grandmother for the offence of selling the child, and the the child’s father for rape under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Vijay Jadhav, senior inspector at Tulinj police station. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the prematurely born baby was sold to the Nalasopara couple after the mother was discharged from the hospital.

Following the incident, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation sealed Surya Hospital. Nilesh Deshmukh, chairman of the civic body’s health department, said strict “action would be taken against those involved in conducting illegal deliveries”.