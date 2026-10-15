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DRI seizes 73 lakh kg of Pakistan-origin rock salt, arrests four

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed a large-scale operation to circumvent India’s ban on the import of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, detecting 295 containers carrying 7,311 metric tonnes of Pakistan-origin industrial or Himalayan rock salt, worth an estimated ₹30 crore

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 07:56:30 IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed a large-scale operation to circumvent India’s ban on the import of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, detecting 295 containers carrying 7,311 metric tonnes of Pakistan-origin industrial or Himalayan rock salt, worth an estimated 30 crore.

The consignment was routed through Colombo port, Sri Lanka, using fabricated certificates of origin and invoices issued by UAE-based entities.

The DRI conducted a coordinated, fortnight-long operation between September 26 and October 11, searching premises in Gandhidham, Adipur, Veraval, Panipat, Pune, Patiala, Delhi and Mumbai.

Investigation revealed that nine importers had brought in the 295 containers through Mundra and Kandla ports since March 2026, in violation of the import prohibition. Of the total consignment detected, five containers carrying 140 MT of rock salt, valued at 24.41 lakh, were seized at Kandla Port. The agency also seized 20.96 lakh in sale proceeds held in the importers’ bank accounts.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered a transnational network involving entities owned by Pakistani, UAE, Sri Lankan and Indian nationals. The network allegedly coordinated the shipments and supporting documentation to disguise the Pakistani origin of the goods. Fabricated invoices issued by Dubai-based firms were used to support the transactions.

Four persons have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, including two proprietors or partners of importing firms, a Customs Broker’s G-card holder, and the owner of a Dubai-based supplier who had also established and operated an importing firm in his father’s name.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, the Government of India imposed a complete prohibition on the direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, in the interest of national security and public policy.

 
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