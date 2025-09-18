Driver killed, cleaner seriously injured as loaded truck plunges off bridge

Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 05:31 pm IST

NAVI MUMBAI: A 25-year-old truck driver was killed and his cleaner seriously injured after their truck lost control and plunged off a bridge on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Tembhode village, early Tuesday morning.

According to the preliminary report, the accident occurred around 6.00 am when the driver, identified as Amjad Ali Abbas Ali Makandar of Gulbarga, Karnataka, was transporting a truckload of jowar sacks to Mumbai.

Police said Amjad was allegedly driving rashly and negligently when the vehicle rammed into the roadside iron crash barrier before falling off the bridge. The impact reportedly killed Amjad on the spot, while his cleaner, identified as Mira Patel Chand Patel, 45, also from Gulbarga, sustained multiple fractures and serious injuries to his ribs, arms, and legs. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A case was registered under Sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125(a), 125(b), 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Some thought needs to be given to beefing up the boundary wall of the bridge, as this is the fourth incident of a vehicle toppling over the bridge in the span of nine months,” said an officer.

Follow Us On