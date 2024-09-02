Drunk bus passenger turns steering wheel, causes accident at Lalbaug

MUMBAI: On Sunday night, a BEST bus (MH-01-CV-8815) travelling on Route number 66 dashed against two cars, a scooter and two pedestrians when a passenger in an allegedly inebriated state got into an argument with the driver and forcibly turned the steering wheel. The electric bus, headed for Rani Laxmibai Chowk in Sion, met with the accident in Lalbaug, which was densely crowded on account of the upcoming Ganesh festival. HT Image

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm when the driver Kamlesh Prajapati, 40, had reached near Ganesh Talkies near the Lalbaug signal. The allegedly drunk man identified as Datta Murlidhar Shinde, 40, forcibly turned the steering wheel of the bus towards the left side, said a police officer. As a result, the bus dashed against two four-wheelers, one two-wheeler and two pedestrians. While two of the eight people injured in the crash have sustained fractures, six people have sustained minor injuries, said the officer.

“The drunk accused person has been taken into custody, and further legal action is being taken,” said senior inspector Sanjay Mohite of Kalachowki police station. “We have been recording the statements of witnesses and the injured bus driver.”

Due to the festive fervour, the roads were jam-packed with little space to move. “The accident happened when the passenger had an altercation with the driver, who then lost control of the bus,” said a BEST spokesperson. Later, the police, who were on patrol duty at the spot, took the passenger, driver and conductor to Kalachowki police station.