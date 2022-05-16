Drunk flier forces Bengaluru-bound flight’s emergency landing in Mumbai

Mumbai: A Doha-Bengaluru flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport late on Saturday night after an inebriated passenger allegedly created ruckus on board.

Police said that Sarfuddin Ulwar, the passenger who is from Kerala, was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act. He was produced in a metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.

Police said that Ulwar allegedly misbehaved with an air hostess when she tried to stop him from drinking. They added that he also allegedly abused fellow passengers, who tried to intervene, and picked up a fight with them. Police said his behaviour forced the diversion of the flight and its emergency landing at Mumbai.

Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the Mumbai airport took Ulwar into custody when the flight landed and handed him over to the police.