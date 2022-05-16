Drunk flier forces Bengaluru-bound flight’s emergency landing in Mumbai
Mumbai: A Doha-Bengaluru flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport late on Saturday night after an inebriated passenger allegedly created ruckus on board.
Police said that Sarfuddin Ulwar, the passenger who is from Kerala, was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act. He was produced in a metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.
Police said that Ulwar allegedly misbehaved with an air hostess when she tried to stop him from drinking. They added that he also allegedly abused fellow passengers, who tried to intervene, and picked up a fight with them. Police said his behaviour forced the diversion of the flight and its emergency landing at Mumbai.
Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the Mumbai airport took Ulwar into custody when the flight landed and handed him over to the police.
IAF helicopters help bring Kasauli forest fire under control
After hours of struggle, the fire that broke out in the forest near the air force station in Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday was brought under control on Monday. “There are flames visible near the clubhouse, but we are hopeful that we will be able to put out the fire by afternoon,” Dhiman said. Four people, including three firefighters, were wounded in the operation that lasted the entire day.
Acts of kindness help less privileged face harsh summer
Some good Samaritans have stepped up to help those in need by distributing food, water and other essentials. Shailee Mayur Shah, who runs a Facebook page, Smile Collectors says: “Whenever I step out of my home (Phase 5, Gurugram), I keep water bottles in my car and distribute them among those working on construction projects, digging or laying roads, and also manual rikshaw drivers and delivery agents.” Also doing their bit for autorickshaw drivers is Roti Bank, which is distributing towels.
Bengaluru: Man electrocuted at Hebbal bus stop by ‘illegal’ ad panel
A 30-year-old man died of electrocution near the Hebbal bus stand on Saturday night after he accidentally came in contact with the live electric wire. It was reported that the man came in contact with a live electric wire, illegally drawn by a private advertisement company to light up an advertisement panel at the bus shelter. The victim's body has been shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College Hospital, said Police officials.
How Bengaluru Police tracked down a man who stole a car via an OLX ad
In a bizarre case, Bengaluru Police tracked down a 36-year-old who had stolen a car on the pretext of taking it for a test drive. MG Venkatesh Naik (36) from Amruthanagar in the city and Bagegpalli in Chakkaballapura district met Ravindra Elluri (47), a resident of the Coffee Board Layout and an engineer on January 30. I turned out that Naik who met Elluri at 7PM was using a stolen phone. Naik confessed to the crime.
BJP kicks off drive to ‘expose AAP model of development’ in Delhi
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta kickstarted the party's 'Pol Khol campaign' against the AAP government in Delhi on Sunday from the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where a bypoll is due to be held. Gupta said, “This is to expose Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal...failure to deliver on promises in the past seven years.” Despite repeated communication, AAP couldn't be reached for comments.
