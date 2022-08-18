Dumper truck mows down couple going for a TV serial shoot
Mumbai: A couple, working for a television production house, died on Wednesday afternoon after a speeding dumper truck crashed into their motorcycle from behind, crushing them under the front wheel.
The incident took place near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the afternoon.
The deceased, identified as Nazir Shah (39) and his wife Chaaya Khillari (38), were on their way to Mira Road for shooting a television serial when the incident took place. They stayed in Andheri East and worked for a television production house, where Shah was in the creative department and Khillari worked as a make-up artist.
Anil Ahwad, senior police inspector of Kasturba Marg police station said, they are finding out whether the truck driver was overtaking the motorcycle or lost control of the vehicle due to potholes on the road and crashed into the bike.
The two were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital after the incident, where they were declared dead on arrival. The dumper driver Salim Shaikh was arrested by the police.
Shah’s brother Nawab, who was at the hospital, said that Shah and Khillari were married for seven years, and had a six-year-old son. “We have not informed the child about the death of his parents yet. We are lost for words,” said Nawab.
Earlier, the couple lived in Mira Road and recently shifted to Andheri and travelled daily to their shooting locations.
“We haven’t found any eyewitnesses to the incident as yet and therefore; we are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the crash and the sequence of events. We need to examine the CCTVs and look for witnesses and question the Shaikh to find out whether he lost control of the vehicle due to potholes,” said Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (zone 11).
BMC, district collector slug it out over worn down Hotel Jal
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and suburban district collector's office are caught in a tussle over the demolition of 45-year-old Hotel Jal – a dilapidated building today, on the junction of Western Express Highway (WEH) in Vile Parle (east). Officials from BMC were poised to pull down the hotel on July 27 as it falls under C1 dangerous category, when the suburban deputy collector stalled their plan, issuing a notice to the civic body.
BMC to go full throttle against hoteliers on usage of plastic materials
Mumbai: After acting against shops and small-scale commercial establishments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now decided to go against restaurants and hotels that use single-use plastic for their daily business operations. The Maharashtra government, in 2018, passed an order against the usage of single-use plastics, however, in 2020, following the global Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the state government relaxed the guidelines.
Dark Twitter hints about action against Ajit Pawar lead to acrimony in the House
Mumbai A series of tweets by Mohit Kamboj, BJP leader and confidant of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, set off a storm of speculation and also set the tone for Day One of the Assembly session. On Monday, without naming former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Kamboj tweeted: “Irrigation scam should be investigated again which was closed in 2019 by Param Bir Singh.” Expectedly, the opposition's response was furious.
Fire in Prayagraj’s SRN Hospital OT: No injuries
Doctors at SRN Hospital were in the middle of a surgical procedure when a fire broke out in operation theatre (one) in the old building of the hospital on Wednesday. Fire broke out in the wiring on the false ceiling in the gallery of Ortho OT one in the old building. Hospital staff and attendants of patients broke the false ceiling in a bid to douse the fire.
UP chief minister to inaugurate Kamhariya ghat bridge today
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Kamhariya ghat bridge over Ghaghra river on Thursday. With the opening of this bridge for public, the inter- district road connectivity of Gorakhpur with the neighbouring districts in East Uttar Pradesh will improve. Kamhariya ghat is located on the border of Gorakhpur and Ambedkar Nagar district on the bank of Ghaghra river. The district administration had constructed a pontoon bridge over the river for the light vehicles.
