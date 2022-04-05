ED attaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's properties in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the probe agency sources said on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTI, the agency issued a provisional attachment under the PMLA to freeze the land parcels (plots) and flat. The attachment is linked to a money-laundering investigation linked to a ₹1,034 crore worth alleged land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai, the report added.

Reacting to the development, Raut said he is not scared and will fight and expose everyone. “... I'm not one to get scared, seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower & a Shiv Sainik, he'll fight & expose everyone. I'm not one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a cryptic tweet on Tuesday afternoon, the Sena MP said, “Satyameva Jayate" (truth alone triumphs).

In February, the ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut related to the case and later, filed a chargesheet as well.

Earlier, the ED had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.

The ED has said Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd was involved in the re-development of Patra 'chawl' in suburban Mumbai's Goregaon area. The 'chawl' had 672 tenants in tenements on 47 acres land belonging to the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA). Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd is a subsidiary company of the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL).

The HDIL is under investigation by the probe agency and a few other agencies in connection with the around ₹4,300 crore alleged fraud at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.