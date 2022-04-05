'Am Bal Thackeray's follower, a Shiv Sainik…': Sanjay Raut warns after ED's move
Soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties linked to Sanjay Raut and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Shiv Sena MP said the central agency's action was "vindictive", and he is not scared of it.
The ED has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Raut and his family. The agency issued a provisional attachment under the PMLA to freeze the land parcels (plots) and a flat. The attachment is linked to a money-laundering investigation linked to a ₹1,034- crore worth alleged land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai, according to reports.
Speaking to reporters, the senior Shiv Sena leader said this had resulted from his efforts to establish the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, and his refusal to succumb to demands that he must help destabilise it.
He also claimed that the properties, which were seized, were self-earned, and if it was proved that he and his wife had even rupee in black money, he would donate all his properties to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“I had an inkling that the ED was after me… (because of) the way in which this (MVA) government was established,” said Raut, adding that he had written to vice-president Venkaiah Naidu on the central agencies pressuring him.
“I am not surprised at this action. If anyone feels this will affect Sanjay Raut or the Shiv Sena, they are wrong,” he said while calling it a false and concocted case.
"I am not one to get scared, seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower and a Shiv Sainik, he will fight and expose everyone. I am not one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail,” he added.
In February, the ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut related to the case and later, filed a charge sheet as well.
Earlier, the ED had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.
According to Raut, the Alibag land had been purchased in 2009 and the loan of ₹55 lakh taken from Pravin Raut’s wife was reflected in his election affidavits. The money had also been repaid. Raut claimed that he did not know where the Patra Chawl was located.
“These are vindictive actions aimed at the Marathi manoos… such low-level politics was never seen in Maharashtra,” he added.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
