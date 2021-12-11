EOW books developer for delay in handing over flats

Mumbai The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police registered a first information report (FIR) against three directors of Nirmal Lyfestyle Ltd. for allegedly delaying possession of ready flats to 54 buyers. The complainants have claimed that the developer took money from them in 2010-11 for purchasing flats in a Mulund (west) project, but the flats have not been delivered yet.

The housing-2 unit of EOW has on Tuesday registered the FIR Nirmal Lyfestyle directors Dharmesh Jain, Rajeev Jain, Puja Jain and others. The FIR is based on March 2021 complaint lodged by Umesh Kakule, president of Zircon Flat Owners Welfare Association, on behalf of the buyers, who have booked flats in the 39-storied “Zircon” on LBS Road at Mulund (West).

Kakule has booked a 911-square-feet flat in the proposed high-rise in January 2010 and has paid ₹88.89 lakh to the developer between August 2009 and February 2016. When the developer failed to deliver the flat on the promised deadline of June 2013, when they enquired with the developer they were told that the project got delayed for want of commencement certificate and permission from the BMC for revised plans.

According to the complainants, the construction work resumed later and till 2019, 45 floors were constructed and though all 301 flats in the high-rise are sold, the developer hasn’t yet secured the occupancy certificate. They said some interior work, electric work and water supply work was still incomplete.

The complainant had also moved to MahaRERA against the developer in April 2019. The RERA authority has given the extension for completion of the project, and also directed it to pay a monthly rent to the flat buyers, which the developer eventually paid. Despite this, the developer failed to complete the entire work.

EOW housing unit-2 senior police inspector Ramchandra Lotlikar said the case has been just registered and the investigation is on.

The complainant did not respond to phone calls and messages.

When contacted Dharmesh Jain of Nirmal Lyfestyle said the project is 95% complete and expressed hope that he would soon resolve the matter with flat buyers.