Facial recognition tech, body cams to monitor CET in state

MUMBAI: Body cams, live-streaming and facial recognition technology – the state government is pulling out all the stops to crack down on impersonation and other malpractices in the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to professional, technical, medical and other higher education courses in the state. Students will undergo facial recognition before being allowed to take the exam (Ravindra Joshi/HT Photo)

In a first, students will undergo facial recognition at examination centres before being allowed to take the exam. The photograph taken at the centre must match at least 80% of that submitted during the CET application process. Furthermore, this image will also be cross-verified with the photograph provided during the common admission process, ensuring consistency and authenticity throughout the admission procedure.

This and other high-tech measures will soon be implemented by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, which is also reinforcing physical and digital surveillance measures. CCTV cameras will be installed in every examination hall, with live-streaming and real-time monitoring from a central control room. Supervisors stationed at exam centres will also be equipped with body cameras, which will provide continuous video recordings of students’ behaviour throughout the exam.

The CET Cell conducts more than 18 entrance tests for undergraduates and post-graduate courses and aims to make the entire process free of malpractices.

The new measures will be implemented during the first CET exam of the year, scheduled for March 19. Officials have also confirmed that QR code scanning for admit card verification, introduced last year, will continue to be used to ensure that only registered candidates are allowed inside the examination hall.

But the most notable addition to this year’s security measures is the integration of facial recognition with the admission process. The data collected at the examination centre will be securely stored and matched with images submitted at different stages—CET application, examination day and admission. This step is expected to eliminate the presence of fake candidates and enhance the credibility of the examination system.