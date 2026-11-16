MUMBAI/ PUNE: “I have requested the Union home minister to personally intervene to ensure that the investigations into the aircraft crash (which killed Ajit Pawar) are completed and the findings released without further delay. He has assured me that he will look into it,” Fadnavis said while speaking at a gathering after unveiling the former deputy chief minister’s bust at the Pune zilla parishad premises on Monday afternoon. Fadnavis promises quick crash probe, as Rohit Pawar alleges cover-up.

“Eight to nine months have passed since the incident. Teams from different countries, including the US, are assisting in the investigation. There is a need to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap,” Fadnavis said, adding that uncertainty over the crash’s circumstances had left people in the state seeking answers.

One of them is NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar. A few hours after the chief minister’s speech in Pune, in a pre-planned media interaction, Pawar spoke about not how quickly the investigation would be completed, but whether it would be allowed to pursue accountability without fear or favour. He alleged that Fadnavis was protecting V K Singh and his son Rohit, the joint owners of VSR Ventures—the company that owned the Learjet in which the then-NCP president was travelling when it crashed in Baramati soon after taking off from Mumbai.

CM shielding VSR owners?

“The person shielding Rohit Singh and VSR is a senior leader from Maharashtra, and he is none other than chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,” Rohit alleged during the media interaction in Mumbai.

Rohit, who has been pursuing the investigation into the accident for over nine months and has raised suspicions of sabotage, pointed to Fadnavis’s proximity with the Singhs by displaying a picture of him at Rohit Singh’s wedding on November 22, 2024, a day before the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared. Fadnavis was the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra at the time.

Pawar said he had been in possession of the pictures of the wedding ceremony held at Mementos, by ITC Hotel, Jaipur, for several days.

“I didn’t want to engage in politics on this issue,” he said. “I was expecting him (Fadnavis) to use his political influence to ensure justice for his own friend – Ajit Dada. He is the chief minister, the CID works under him; even Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to him. Despite all this, why is the investigation going nowhere? Perhaps a major reason is that Fadnavis is standing behind VK Singh,” the NCP (SP) MLA alleged, underscoring that the “man in the picture (wearing a muffler) is not responsible for the accident or the sabotage – but he is protecting VSR and its owners”.

He further claimed that the wedding photographs – shared on social media by many celebrities who were present -- have been removed using a specialised application, and that it was a struggle to get a copy, which was shown to the media on Monday.

Story in the picture

When asked how he could make such a serious allegation based only on a photograph, Rohit countered by questioning why an FIR had not been registered since the plane crash, given that police routinely register cases over seemingly minor incidents.

Pointing out that Fadnavis is also the state’s home minister, he said, “If such influential leaders are closely associated with VSR, how will Ajit Dada get justice? Since I did not receive any answers over nine months, I had no option but to make this presentation.”

The two-term MLA from the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency also questioned Ajit Pawar’s family and the NCP, now led by his widow, Sunetra Pawar, over their stand in the case. “If you are part of the government and your own party has repeatedly demanded a CBI probe, why has it still not been initiated?” he asked, adding the government paid ₹168 crore to VSR Ventures over nine months, while facing a cash crunch to provide relief to drought-affected farmers.

BJP hits back

While there was no immediate reaction from Fadnavis on the allegations, Navnath Ban, chief spokesperson of BJP in the state, ridiculed the charges saying, “Rohit Pawar is desperate for publicity. His allegations undermined the significance of the programme in which Ajit Pawar’s statue was unveiled.”

He emphasised VSR has been providing chartered services to state government and political parties since 2013, and many ministers have travelled in VSR aircraft. “All of them have cordial relations not just with Rohit Singh but pilots of the company who fly them regularly. Fadnavis attending Rohit Singh’s wedding is an ordinary occurrence. The chief minister had photos clicked with Rohit Singh as well as several pilots from the company in the past,” Ban said in his statement on his social media account.

“Rohit Pawar has stooped to a new low – not in line with the culture that veteran leader Sharad Pawar had promoted in Maharashtra’s politics. We demand that NCP (SP), as well as party chief Sharad Pawar, clarify if they endorse what Rohit Pawar has said today,” Ban added.