Father’s body found in Dombivli creek; search on for daughter

Dombivli: The police and fire brigade officials were able to fish out the body of the father, Anil Surwade, 40, on Monday morning from the Dombivli creek but were unable to trace his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Era. HT Image

The incident occurred last week on Saturday when the father-daughter duo was sightseeing. While Era was playing, she slipped and fell into the creek. Surwade jumped in to save her, but both drowned.

Namdev Chaudhary, chief of Kalyan-Dombivli fire station, said, “We have deployed two boats comprising five men who have been carrying out search operations in the creek. One team found the body of Anil and recovered it. The team tried searching for Era but so far have been unsuccessful.”

Surwade’s body was sent to Rukhmani Bai Hospital in Kalyan for post-mortem. Mohan Khandare, senior police station, Vishnu Nagar police, said, “We will hand over the body after conducting a post-mortem. As of now, we have lodged an Accidental Death Report.”