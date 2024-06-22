Few ministers are working against Marathas: Jarange-Patil's latest charge

MUMBAI: Nine days after Laxman Hake, an activist from the Other Backward Class (OBC) community started an indefinite fast in Wadigodri village, Jalna, demanding that the OBC quota should not be compromised when reservations are given to Marathas, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil alleged on Friday that the state government was conspiring to create a divide between the two communities, “making them fight and instigate riots”. He underlined that “some ministers are working against Marathas and the community will have to take a stand during the assembly elections”. He added they have identified 127 assembly seats to contest the state polls. Manoj Jarange-Patil

Soon after the quota activist resumed his hunger strike in Antarwali Sarathi village, Jalna, 10 days ago the state government assured him that it would issue a final notification to give Kunbi certificates to blood relatives or Sage-Soyare in one month. This led to unrest among the OBCs as they fear the move would translate into backdoor entry of the Marathas in OBC quota. OBCs, including veteran leader from the community Chhagan Bhujbal, are also displeased with the government for approving demands made by Marathas ever since Jarange-Patil launched his protest last year.

However, the state government’s conciliatory efforts failed to translate into votes from the community in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. And now, Hake’s protest has put the government in a bind, as a slugfest has ensued between the two communities.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said Hake’s protest will help the state government pacify OBCs, their traditional vote bank. “This gives the state government an opportunity to avoid implementing the notification for the Kunbi certificates to Marathas citing the OBC protest. It will help protect the interest of our vote bank. Marathas did not vote for us anyway,” he said.

Jarange-Patil said, “There are nine ministers, including two Marathas, in the state government who are acting against the interest of Marathas. We will wait till July 13 – the deadline given by the government for the notification – after which we will make the next move. We will declare the names of ministers then. We have already started preparing for the assembly polls, and are confident about winning 127 constituencies easily.”

He called Hake’s protest “sponsored” and emphasised Marathas and OBCs share cordial relations at grassroots level. “We will not let anyone create rift between us,” he added.

“We have been getting reservation as Kunbis since 1884; there are records to prove this in Satara and Bombay gazette, while OBCs got the reservation after Independence. The government should show courage and convince OBCs that Marathas have always been in the quota. It is not the encroachment on the rights of the OBCs,” he said.

Hake called Jarange-Patil’s claims unfounded. “He needs education on policy matters. I am using harsh words because it is our pain which is spilling out in words. Even today the OBC community is not getting even one percent of the total state budget. Most of the MLAs, MPs and even chief ministers come from the Maratha community,” he said, adding, of around 200 sugar mills in Maharashtra 90% belongs to members from Maratha community.