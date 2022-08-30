Fire reported in underground utility cable at Parel

Mumbai: A level-1 fire was reported under the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road in Parel on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1.10 pm after flames were seen flickering from below the surface of the road. Subsequently, officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) were rushed to the spot. Officials said that no injuries were reported in the incident.

“Initially we thought that the fire could have caused due to a gas leak. However, it was later learnt that it happened due to a shock circuit caused in one of the utility cables under the surface. The fire was doused before it could intensify,” said Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer (CFO).

Meanwhile, a statement from the MGL said that the gas supply was stopped in the nearby buildings as a precautionary measure. “The gas line was shut as a preventive measure since the fire could have spread. The supply was later restored after 6 pm,” the statement said.