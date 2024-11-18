Menu Explore
Five alleged gang members with weapons arrested

ByMegha Sood
Nov 18, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Mumbai police arrested five gang members for smuggling and selling weapons in the city, seizing revolvers, pistols, and bullets during the operation.

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Friday night and Saturday seized weapons from different parts of the city and busted an alleged gang of five who brought weapons from other states to sell them in the city.

Five alleged gang members with weapons arrested

The seized weapons include two country-made revolvers, two pistols, several magazines and bullets. According to the police, the five arrested are part of a gang that allegedly brings weapons from other states to sell them in Mumbai.

In the first case, the Sakinaka police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Sandeep Rajesh Shukla, 33, while he was carrying a weapon on road to deliver at Darshan Udyog Bhavan at Andheri-Kurla on Friday night. Upon searching him, a country made revolver, and one live round was found in Shukla’s possession.

The Kurla police arrested Aftab Asif Shaikh, 26, on Saturday when they were patrolling around the Bohra community burial ground at LBS road. After noticing that he was waiting for someone, the police questioned him and found his replies unsatisfactory. He was searched and a pistol and two bullets were found in his possession.

A few hours after Shaikh’s arrest, the RCF police arrested Sunny Prabhakar Jadav, 24, while they were patrolling at Jijamata Nagar near Panjalpol. They found him wandering and enquired about him. After searching, they found a country-made revolver, one magazine and two bullets in his pant pockets.

The Bangur Nagar police arrested the fourth accused, Sanjat Mahavir Rajeriya, 34, who had come to deliver a pistol and bullets to a buyer in Lakshmi Nagar. Before the buyer showed up, the police arrested him.

Based on a tip-off, the Powai police arrested the fifth accused, Mahesh Rajesh Bhoir, 25, who is a habitual offender.

The five men were produced before various courts where they were remanded to police custody. The police are now trying to find out whether there were other members in their gang and who the buyers of these weapons were. They are also investigating if the weapons were smuggled a week before assembly elections to be used then.

