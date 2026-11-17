MUMBAI: After a two-year gap, air connectivity to Konkan region resumed on Monday, with Goa-based regional airline Fly91 launching daily flights between Navi Mumbai International Airport and Chipi airport in Sindhudurg.

The service will operate seven days a week, with the journey taking approximately an hour and 10 minutes. One-way fares start at ₹3,500.

The resumption is expected to provide a boost to tourism and business in Sindhudurg, while offering residents and visitors a quicker alternative to travelling by road or rail. The journey from Mumbai to the Sindhudurg region by road, via the Mumbai-Goa highway (NH-66), can take around 8.5 to 10 hours, covering approximately 457 km, depending on traffic. Train journeys take roughly six to eight hours.

Flights to Sindhudurg had remained suspended for nearly two years after the earlier service operated by Alliance Air from Mumbai airport was discontinued. Fly91’s decision to operate from Navi Mumbai instead of Mumbai airport follows the unavailability of suitable flight slots at the latter. In the absence of direct flights, many travellers from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra have been using Goa’s Manohar International Airport at Mopa to reach destinations in the Konkan region.

The Chipi airport, developed under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model, is expected to play a greater role in improving connectivity to the coastal district with the resumption of regular flights. Under this model, a private entity builds and operates the infrastructure for a specified period before transferring it to the government or designated authority, as stipulated in the agreement.

The inaugural flight also carried a touch of local tradition. As the aircraft took off from Navi Mumbai on Monday morning, renowned bhajani buva (devotional folk singer) Pramod Dhuri offered prayers to the deities in the Malvani dialect. He prayed for the uninterrupted continuation of the service and the safety and good health of passengers.

Sindhudurg guardian minister Nitesh Rane and MLA Deepak Kesarkar were among those who travelled on the inaugural flight. They were welcomed on arrival by Malvan MLA Nilesh Rane and the Sindhudurg collector.