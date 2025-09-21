Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Forest dept chief to retire September-end

ByYogesh Naik
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 06:50 am IST

The forest department has prepared a panel of all officers of PCCF rank, among whom one will be chosen to head the state’s forest force

Mumbai: With the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Shomita Biswas, due to retire at the end of this month, the forest department has prepared a panel of all officers of PCCF rank, among whom one will be chosen to head the state’s forest force. PCCF (wildlife) M Srinivas Rao may be named as head of the forest force, and Sanjeev Gaur or M Sreenivas Reddy may be named as PCCF (wildlife), sources told HT.

Forest dept chief to retire September-end
Forest dept chief to retire September-end

Biswas, a 1988 batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, was appointed PCCF on August 1, 2024.

The state has five posts for officers of PCCF rank. While an IFS officer needs to complete 30 years of service to become PCCF, there is a severe shortage of such senior IFS officers in the state, said sources in the bureaucracy. Hence, additional PCCFs could take over key posts of the forest department headquartered in Nagpur, the sources added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Forest dept chief to retire September-end
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On