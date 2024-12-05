Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former employees booked for stealing company data and sharing with competitor

ByVinay Dalvi
Dec 05, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Mumbai police filed an FIR against two ex-employees of Baccarose for allegedly stealing confidential data and sharing it with a rival firm.

MUMBAI: The police have registered an FIR against two former employees of Baccarose Perfume and Beauty Products Private Limited in Worli, a leading distributor of perfumes and beauty products, for allegedly stealing confidential company data and sharing it with a competitor.

Former employees booked for stealing company data and sharing with competitor
Former employees booked for stealing company data and sharing with competitor

The complaint was lodged by Laxman Patil, executive director of Baccarose, who alleged that the accused, identified as Vishwajeet Kakade, a former senior executive in the e-commerce department, and Sankesh Jaitapkar, a senior manager for brands, violated their employment agreements by emailing sensitive data to their private accounts before leaving the company.

According to the FIR, Kakade joined the company in April 2021 and resigned in July 2024. Jaitapkar was employed from 2021 and left in July 2023 to join a rival firm. Both had signed agreements prohibiting activities that could harm the company’s interests or lead to data breaches.

The FIR alleges that Kakade sent emails containing critical business information, including product sales data, pricing strategies, and demand forecasts, to Jaitapkar, who had already joined a competitor by then. This information, considered vital for strategic planning and maintaining market position, is said to have been misused to benefit the rival company.

“The stolen data plays a crucial role in deciding future business strategies, placing purchase orders, and directly impacts profits and losses,” the FIR stated.

Police suspect that the accused may have accessed additional sensitive information and believe they were hired by the competing company specifically to exploit Baccarose’s confidential data.

A case has been registered under section 316 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for criminal breach of trust, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“We are investigating the matter thoroughly and gathering evidence to ascertain the extent of the data theft,” said a police official.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On