Former NCP MP Majeed Memon joins TMC, refers to Mamata Banerjee as 'tigress'

Updated on Dec 14, 2022 07:44 PM IST

Memon is a noted criminal lawyer and former Rajya Sabha member of the Nationalist Congress Party from Maharashtra.

Former NCP leader Majeed Memon joined the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday(HT_PRINT)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Noted advocate and former NCP leader Majeed Memon joined the Trinamool Congress here on Wednesday in the presence of party MPs Saugata Roy and Derek O'Brien.

He was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2014. He quit the NCP recently.

As a lawmaker he has served as the member of the Parliamentary Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and member of the Consultative Committee on Ministry of Law and Justice.

After joining the TMC, Memon praised Mamata Banerjee and called her a "tigress."

"The voice of TMC's leader, the tigress, is not just heard in West Bengal but across the country. She has challenged a party with money and muscle power. There is a law and order situation across the country, central agencies are being misused," Memon said.

