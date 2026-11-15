Full stop on NCP merger talks, says Supriya Sule, rules out joining NDA

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) working president Supriya Sule on Saturday dismissed the possibilities of both the merger of her party with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the joining with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), declaring that she had put a “full stop” to reunification discussion after the death of her brother and former Maharasthra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

NCP (SP) national working president and MP Supriya Sule addresses a press conference at Silver Oak, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI)

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Sule’s remarks came a day after speculation that she had met NCP national working president Praful Patel in New Delhi, which she categorically denied. This is also the second time in two days that she has ruled out the possibility of merger talks with the rival NCP faction led by deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar.

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“I’m repeating this for the last time as I’m bored from this issue... Ajit dada had discussions on the merger not just with me but also with all the senior leaders of our party... Even a date had been fixed. But the day my brother passed away, my party and I, in my own conscience, put a full stop to the issue of reunification. Since then, we have never made any statement on the matter,” Sule said.

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{{^usCountry}} On the buzz over a possible merger with the NDA, the Baramati MP said, “There has been no discussion on joining the NDA. When there has been no beginning, where does the question of a full stop arise?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the buzz over a possible merger with the NDA, the Baramati MP said, “There has been no discussion on joining the NDA. When there has been no beginning, where does the question of a full stop arise?” {{/usCountry}}

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Ajit Pawar, then NCP president died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28. The fatal accident took place when both the NCP factions were ready for a reunification on February 12.

“Not a single phone call, WhatsApp message, SMS, letter or email has come to me from anyone in the Ajit Pawar faction regarding a merger. Nobody has contacted me. No one has met me regarding this,” Sule added.

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Asked whether the discussions with Ajit Pawar had involved the NCP joining the Opposition or whether the party was prepared to join the government, Sule refused to divulge details.

“My brother is no longer with us, and we should not speak about someone who has passed away. I will not comment on this because whatever was discussed and decided was strictly between my brother and me,” she said.

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However, she indirectly indicated that the current NCP leadership is not keen on the merger. “One has to respect other’s sentiments and be mindful of them... Everyone has their own thoughts and perspectives, shaped by their nature and approach,” Sule said.

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Her remarks come against the backdrop of Sunetra Pawar keeping the possibility of reunification open. On November 11, she had said that details would emerge at the appropriate time, without ruling out merger discussions.

A vertical split occurred in the erstwhile NCP when Ajit Pawar broke away from his uncle and party founder Sharad Pawar following months of succession disputes. After Sharad Pawar appointed Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents in June 2023 and bypassed Ajit Pawar, the latter held an unannounced morning meeting with loyalist legislators on July 2 before being sworn in as Maharashtra’s deputy CM alongside eight other NCP ministers in the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti coalition.

The ensuing battle for the party ended in February 2024 when the Election Commission awarded the official NCP name and “clock” symbol to Ajit Pawar’s faction, leaving Sharad Pawar to lead the newly named NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

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NCP national chief spokesperson Umesh Patil reiterated that no discussions were underway on the merger “There is no discussion on the merger, neither formal nor informal, from our side or theirs,” Patil said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT), an ally of the NCP (SP), said that some leaders in Sharad Pawar’s party are “desperate for ministership” and pushing for merger.

“There may be a handful of people in Sharad Pawar’s party desperate for ministerial posts. It is not right for Sharad Pawar to destroy the principles he has upheld throughout his life for their sake. The next question is who will merge with whom in this game...,” Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said in a post in Marathi on X.

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Sule also expressed her party’s willingness to consider the delimitation bill, provided there is a proportionate 50% increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats across all states. Justifying this stand, she said the sharp rise in the electorate made it increasingly difficult for MPs to reach out to every voter.

“The central government placed a proposal before us stating that the number of Lok Sabha seats would be increased proportionately by 50% in every state. I had then said that if such a proposal was brought forward, we will seriously consider it and there would be no reason to oppose it,” she emphasised.