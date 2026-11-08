Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday said a merger between the NCP and NCP appeared to be in its final stages and that the roles of various leaders would soon become clear. NCP merger appears to be in final stages, roles of various leaders would soon become clear: Shirsat

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of Diwali, Shirsat referred to the meeting between Parth Pawar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and said political developments were unfolding.

Late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's son and NCP general secretary Parth Pawar and NCP leaders met Sharad Pawar at his residence in south Mumbai on Saturday to inquire about his health following his discharge from hospital.

A recent meeting between senior NCP leader Praful Patel and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in a Mumbai hospital revived speculation about a possible merger of the two factions. A viral video showed the two leaders discussing a possible meeting after November 10. Meanwhile, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said the merger of the two factions would have taken place in February this year had Ajit Pawar been alive.

Ajit Pawar, who headed the NCP, died in a plane crash in January.

"I have said earlier that there would be some political developments, and we can see them happening. The only thing we need to see is which party merges with which. I think the developments are in their final stages, and the roles of various people will soon be decided," said Shirsat, whose party is an ally of the NCP in the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in 2023 after a group of party leaders, including Patel, joined Mahayuti under Ajit Pawar's leadership. Subsequently, the Ajit Pawar faction got the party name and its symbol, while Sharad Pawar's group came to be known as NCP .

Praful Patel's visit to Pawar came against the backdrop of senior NCP leaders meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi without their party head Sunetra Pawar and her Sons Parth and Jay. The meeting with Shah came amid reports that the NCP leadership is not happy with Parth Pawar's growing influence in the party.

Asked whether a merger between the Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Shiv Sena , headed by Uddhav Thackeray, was also possible, Shirsat said his party was open to welcoming new entrants.

"If anyone is coming to us, we will welcome them," he said.

Speaking about his party's Diwali outreach, Shirsat said their leaders and workers were visiting people across Maharashtra and distributing essential items to help them celebrate the festival.

"We provide assistance to common people through the government, but as a party, we are also visiting them so that they feel they have someone of their own to turn to. We have given them some items to help make their festival easier. This is being done across the state," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition over its criticism of the government's financial assistance of ₹5,000 to drought-hit farmers in the state, Shirsat said political parties were free to extend similar assistance.

" ₹5,000 is government assistance, and if the Opposition has a problem with it, it should provide similar assistance. They did the same with the Ladki Bahin scheme. Who stopped them from providing aid? They have not even distributed food items to people as part of their Diwali outreach," he claimed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.