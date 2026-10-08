Mumbai: The Government Law College (GLC), the city’s premier institution for legal education, has acknowledged that a student enrolled under the orphan category had submitted a handwritten note expressing suicidal thoughts over denial of fee exemptions and alleged harassment by fellow students.

GLC student ‘distressed’ over denial of fee waiver

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Speaking to Hindustan Times, GLC principal Asmita Vaidya confirmed that the letter was received and duly stamped by her office on September 30, following which the police was intimated.

“As per procedure, we informed the police and have appointed a counsellor to counsel the student,” Vaidya said.

In the handwritten note, the student, who enrolled in the college in 2024, alleged that he was charged fees despite seeking exemption under relevant government provisions for orphans. He claimed that he had repeatedly approached the college administration since his admission through letters and applications under the Right to Information Act, seeking the benefits available to students admitted under the orphan category. Despite his financial difficulties, the issue remained unresolved, leaving him “deeply distressed”, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The student also alleged he was being harassed by other students, was unable to cope with the circumstances, and experiencing “suicidal thoughts”. He ended the note saying “goodbye”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The student also alleged he was being harassed by other students, was unable to cope with the circumstances, and experiencing “suicidal thoughts”. He ended the note saying “goodbye”. {{/usCountry}}

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After receiving the letter, the college informed Marine Drive police. The student subsequently visited the police station with a friend, and gave a written assurance that he would not take any extreme step. He also filed a non-cognisable complaint alleging harassment by other students, officials said.

The friend who is supporting the student also questioned the manner in which the matter was handled by the college. “College authorities must respond sensitively and ensure that he receives appropriate support,” the friend said, requesting anonymity.