MUMBAI: The city may soon get a government-supported training programme for people looking to build a career in pet care, with the state government exploring the launch of a special pilot course at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the city. Currently, there is no government training institute in Mumbai dedicated to pet care even as the demand for trained professionals in the sector grows.

Govt to set up special pet care training course in Mumbai. (Pratham Gokhale/HT PHOTO)

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With pets increasingly becoming part of urban households, the need for trained people who can handle animals safely and understand their health and welfare is rising. The proposed programme aims to provide scientific, practical and ethical training in pet care and is expected to help young people enter the sector while improving the quality of services available to pet owners.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, minister for skill development, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation, proposed the initiative while inaugurating the government-recognised Pet Care Education and Training Ecosystem (PETE) institute on J M Road in Pune, which was launched last week. “Given the rapid expansion of the pet care sector, I believe there should be such a pet care education and training facility in Mumbai as well. I am currently exploring the possibility of establishing such a facility in the city,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Lodha appealed to pet owners, animal lovers and people working in the sector to share suggestions on the courses and facilities that should be included in the proposed initiative. An online form has been made available through his social media accounts to collect feedback. The status of courses recognised by the Maharashtra State Board of Skill, Vocational Education and Training was also reviewed during the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lodha appealed to pet owners, animal lovers and people working in the sector to share suggestions on the courses and facilities that should be included in the proposed initiative. An online form has been made available through his social media accounts to collect feedback. The status of courses recognised by the Maharashtra State Board of Skill, Vocational Education and Training was also reviewed during the event. {{/usCountry}}

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PETE director Parth Joshi said the growing pet care sector had created a need for trained, sensitive and certified professionals, and the institute’s courses had been designed keeping scientific knowledge and industry requirements in mind. Founder Bhagyesh Ranade said the focus would be on practical training to prepare people for work in the sector. PETE plans to expand its operations across India over the next five years.

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The proposed Mumbai course is expected to focus on employment-oriented training. The final courses and facilities will depend on the government’s plans and feedback from stakeholders.